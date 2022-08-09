Aberdeen University launches new project to turn waste into hydrogen power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen University has launched a new research project to turn organic waste into renewable power for homes and businesses.

The university has recently been awarded £220,000 from the UK Government to help reduce environmental pollution by creating new more sustainable power sources.

Led by Professor Davide Dionisi from the School of Engineering, the project aims to develop a new process, which will enable them to convert biodegradable wastes – such as food waste and wastewaters – to hydrogen.

Prof Dionisi, who is a renowned specialist in biomass research, said: “Hydrogen is a key energy vector in the energy transition, and generating hydrogen from organic waste would achieve the combined benefits of reducing environmental pollution and of generating green sustainable energy.

“So far there is no commercial process that produces hydrogen from organic waste, but our proposed process combines waste treatment with energy generation and can be entirely powered from renewable electricity, thereby providing a more sustainable alternative to other processes for hydrogen production from non-renewable and renewable resources.”

‘Accelerating home-grown renewables is key’

Prof Dionisi explained that they will adopt an innovative process consisting of four main reaction stages – dark fermentation, anaerobic digestion, plasma reforming and steam gasification.

By scaling up and integrating these four stages, the researchers aim to maximise the hydrogen yield from organic waste.

He added: “I am delighted that our research has been recognised by the UK Government as being among the most promising in the UK in terms of delivering a sustainable hydrogen-producing process at a commercial scale.

“The project may move the proposed process closer to commercialisation, with the ultimate impact of reducing the energy consumption, land and water requirements of green hydrogen production in the UK and globally.”

The funding is part of a £1billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which aims to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative clean energy technologies and processes.

UK energy minister Greg Hands said: “Accelerating home-grown renewables like biomass is a key part of ending our dependency on expensive and volatile fossil fuels.

“This £37 million of government investment will support innovation across the UK, boosting jobs whilst ensuring greater energy security for years to come.”