New state-of-the-art Aberdeen school shortlisted for prestigious construction award

A state-of-the-art Aberdeen school has been shortlisted for a prestigious construction award – just months after it first opened doors to pupils.

Milltimber Primary School, which opened at Moneam Gardens in May, has been recognised in the “cladding Oscars”, the RCI Awards, for the innovative use of fibre cement panels.

The £16million building is one of four new schools being built in Aberdeen as part of a £100million investment by Aberdeen City Council.

It provides spaces for more than 340 pupils and comprises of 14 classrooms and activity spaces for young people.

The main contractor for the Milltimber project was Robertson Construction, which is one of the UK’s largest family-owned construction businesses.

‘Stunning external shell for new Milltimber School’

William Barlow, branch manager at Vivalda Scotland, who supplied the Equitone Tectiva fibre cement cladding used for the building, said: “We worked closely with Avtech Solutions in Dunfermline to provide a seamless façade solution that would fit into the project’s tight construction timescale.

“To achieve this, we fabricated the cladding offsite, cutting the Tectiva panels to meet exacting tolerances. In the end we think this partnership has created a stunning external shell for the new school.”

Speaking at the school’s opening, council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “The new School is a fantastic new building which the young people are very excited about. Education is key to Aberdeen City Council and to our city.

“It’s a cliché, but Aberdeen’s young people are our city’s future and we need to make sure they have the best possible education.

“And the best possible education needs the best possible buildings which are fit for purpose and allow teachers to teach and young people to learn.”