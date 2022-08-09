New state-of-the-art Aberdeen school shortlisted for prestigious construction award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New state-of-the-art Aberdeen school shortlisted for prestigious construction award

By Denny Andonova
August 9, 2022, 11:02 pm
Milltimber School
'A space designed for 21st century education': The state-of-the-art new Milltimber Primary School.

A state-of-the-art Aberdeen school has been shortlisted for a prestigious construction award – just months after it first opened doors to pupils.

Milltimber Primary School, which opened at Moneam Gardens in May, has been recognised in the “cladding Oscars”, the RCI Awards, for the innovative use of fibre cement panels.

The £16million building is one of four new schools being built in Aberdeen as part of a £100million investment by Aberdeen City Council.

It provides spaces for more than 340 pupils and comprises of 14 classrooms and activity spaces for young people.

The main contractor for the Milltimber project was Robertson Construction, which is one of the UK’s largest family-owned construction businesses.

‘Stunning external shell for new Milltimber School’

William Barlow, branch manager at Vivalda Scotland, who supplied the Equitone Tectiva fibre cement cladding used for the building, said: “We worked closely with Avtech Solutions in Dunfermline to provide a seamless façade solution that would fit into the project’s tight construction timescale.

“To achieve this, we fabricated the cladding offsite, cutting the Tectiva panels to meet exacting tolerances. In the end we think this partnership has created a stunning external shell for the new school.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill and head teacher Lynsey Cradock were surrounded by pupils as they open the new Milltimber School in May.

Speaking at the school’s opening, council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “The new School is a fantastic new building which the young people are very excited about. Education is key to Aberdeen City Council and to our city.

“It’s a cliché, but Aberdeen’s young people are our city’s future and we need to make sure they have the best possible education.

“And the best possible education needs the best possible buildings which are fit for purpose and allow teachers to teach and young people to learn.”

