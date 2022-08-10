Heatwave? Temperatures to hit 29C across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and islands this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While the UK is bracing itself for a heatwave, what is the weather like where you are?

Across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and the islands – the best of the weather is likely to be seen in the east – with temperatures of up to 29C in Aberdeen and Elgin today.

The poorest weather will be in Shetland where temperatures aren’t set to get above 17C.

The Met Office has not issued a weather warning for Scotland, but there is an amber heat warning in place for the majority of south and central England.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Wednesday brings another dry, sunny and very warm day.

Today: It will be a dry day with little or no cloud allowing unbroken sunshine for most areas through the day. Becoming very warm or hot. Light to moderate southwest breeze, perhaps some onshore breezes developing around Buchan. Maximum temperature 29C.

Tonight: A warm sunny evening then staying clear and dry overnight. Winds becoming light or calm. A warm night in towns and cities, cooling off in sheltered rural areas. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday: Another cloudless day is expected with unbroken sunshine across the northeast. Very warm to hot for most but some cooling onshore breezes. Maximum temperature 28C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Early low cloud burning off to sunny spells on Friday but perhaps cooler, cloudier on east coast. More warm sunshine over the weekend, perhaps showers later Sunday.

Highlands and Western Isles

Wednesday dry, bright, warm for most. Rain in far northwest.

Today: Occasional rain, drizzle and mist around the west coast and over the Western Isles, but a few brighter spells. Further south and east some long spells of sunshine, becoming warm or very warm. Maximum temperature 24C.

Tonight: Cloudy over the isles, and much of the north-west Highlands with occasional rain and drizzle, hill fog. Dry and clear from Inverness and Great Glen southwards. Minimum temperature 11C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy over Isles and far northwest with occasional rain, though perhaps brightening for a time. Elsewhere another dry sunny and warm day. Maximum temperature 24C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: A dull start in the north on Friday otherwise a lot of dry and bright weather with warm sunny spells. Patchy haar possible on east coast. Showers possible later Sunday.

Oban and Argyll

Wednesday brings another dry, sunny and very warm day.

Today: Most areas will have a fine day with little or no cloud and unbroken sunshine through the day. Cloudier skies may affect Tiree, Coll and the west coast of Mull. Very warm inland, some cooling onshore breezes Maximum temperature 25C.

Tonight: A warm sunny evening then staying clear and dry overnight. Winds becoming light or calm. A warm night in towns and cities, cooling off in rural areas. Cloudier far west. Minimum temperature 12C.

Thursday: Another cloudless day is expected for most with unbroken sunshine but some cloudier spells for the Inner Hebrides. Very warm to hot for most but some cooling onshore breezes. Maximum temperature 25C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon sea breezes possible, perhaps some early mist over the Hebrides on Friday. Isolated showers on Sunday.

Orkney and Shetland

Mostly dry bright and warm, but cloudier, patchy rain later.

Today: Orkney should be dry and bright for much of the day, some warm sunshine breaking through at times. Cloudier and windy across Shetland, though brightening for a time, before occasional rain and mist arrive from mid afternoon, reaching Orkney later. Maximum temperature 21C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy this evening and overnight with occasional rain, accompanied by some low cloud and mist. Winds will gradually ease. Minimum temperature 12C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain these more persistent across Shetland. Orkney probably brightening up for a time around the middle of the day. Light to moderate breeze, Maximum temperature 18C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Mostly dry and bright on Friday. Cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with haar and patchy drizzle. Light winds.