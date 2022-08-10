The infamously pink Craigievar Castle to close from September for major conservation work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The iconic Aberdeenshire landmark Craigievar Castle will close from September this year until 2024 for essential conservation work.

Recognised by its distinctive pinkish hue, the castle is believed to be the inspiration behind Cinderella’s castle at Disneyworld.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which manages the historic building, has urged people to visit the castle while they still can.

Craigievar Castle is to undergo major conservation work, including critical repairs to prevent further damage from climate change.

The work is due to begin in September this year and last until spring 2024, with the NTS planning regular updates on the ongoing work.

The castle is one of the most picturesque in the world due to its unique façade and is featured on many visitors’ social media.

Work will revitalise the pink tones of Craigievar’s walls with multiple coats of a special recipe of limewash and repair some of the high-level areas of harling.

‘Future-proof the building.’

Annie Robertson, the chartered surveyor at NTS, explains the importance and challenges of the project: “The shape of Craigievar, being an L-Plan tower house, means that getting safe access to the roof-top areas is challenging.

“The free-standing scaffold will take three months to erect, but it will allow expert teams to maintain the harling and carry out discreet adaptions to details, to better protect the vulnerable edges of the harling.

“This will help to future-proof the building against the effects of climate change.”

The project is part of a £100m investment in conservation and sustainability at NTS sites across Scotland, called Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone.

Iain Hawkins, the National Trust for Scotland’s regional director for the north-east, highlights the beauty of Craigievar, “Spellbinding perfectly encapsulates Craigievar and is a must-see for all ages.

“The fairytale castle, trails and grounds let young imaginations run free, while the rich history and fantastic collections – with no artificial lighting above the first floor – are a brilliant insight into our heritage for everyone.