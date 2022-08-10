The infamously pink Craigievar Castle to close from September for major conservation work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The infamously pink Craigievar Castle to close from September for major conservation work

By Ross Hempseed
August 10, 2022, 11:09 am
Craigievar Castle
Craigievar Castle is known for its distinctive pink hue. Picture by Heather Fowlie

The iconic Aberdeenshire landmark Craigievar Castle will close from September this year until 2024 for essential conservation work.

Recognised by its distinctive pinkish hue, the castle is believed to be the inspiration behind Cinderella’s castle at Disneyworld.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which manages the historic building, has urged people to visit the castle while they still can.

Craigievar Castle is to undergo major conservation work, including critical repairs to prevent further damage from climate change.

The work is due to begin in September this year and last until spring 2024, with the NTS planning regular updates on the ongoing work.

The castle is one of the most picturesque in the world due to its unique façade and is featured on many visitors’ social media.

Work will revitalise the pink tones of Craigievar’s walls with multiple coats of a special recipe of limewash and repair some of the high-level areas of harling.

‘Future-proof the building.’

Annie Robertson, the chartered surveyor at NTS, explains the importance and challenges of the project: “The shape of Craigievar, being an L-Plan tower house, means that getting safe access to the roof-top areas is challenging.

“The free-standing scaffold will take three months to erect, but it will allow expert teams to maintain the harling and carry out discreet adaptions to details, to better protect the vulnerable edges of the harling.

“This will help to future-proof the building against the effects of climate change.”

Conservation work will include revitilising the castle’s façade. Picture supplied by Visit Aberdeenshire.

The project is part of a £100m investment in conservation and sustainability at NTS sites across Scotland, called Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone.

Iain Hawkins, the National Trust for Scotland’s regional director for the north-east, highlights the beauty of Craigievar, “Spellbinding perfectly encapsulates Craigievar and is a must-see for all ages.

“The fairytale castle, trails and grounds let young imaginations run free, while the rich history and fantastic collections – with no artificial lighting above the first floor – are a brilliant insight into our heritage for everyone.

