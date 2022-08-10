Will Aberdeen make the cut? City hoping to be on Eurovision shortlist when it’s announced on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Aberdeen make the cut? City hoping to be on Eurovision shortlist when it’s announced on Friday

By Scott Begbie and Ellie Milne
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 5:21 pm
The Granite City will find out if it has made the shortlist of UK cities bidding for Eurovision later this week.

An announcement is expected on Friday on which of the several UK arenas hoping to host the prestigious event on behalf of Ukraine – including P&J Live – will officially be in the running.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director of the Aberdeen venue, said: “We have our fingers crossed we will be shortlisted to host Eurovision.

“We fit the criteria and we have a fantastic venue.”

Eurovision organisers would take over the successful venue for six to eight weeks in the run-up to the finals in May, which would mean current bookings would need to be moved.

Many venues also have unannounced bookings and dates that have been pencilled in, on top of announced shows.

P&J Live is hopeful it will be chosen as the Eurovision venue in 2023. Picture: P&J Live/Niall Hastie.

At the moment, P&J Live has Jurassic Live, Magic Mike and Andre Rieu announced during that period.

Ms Stewart said: “There is no doubt whichever venue is chosen there will be a juggle and jigsaw puzzle to figure out. But we would deal with that as and when – and if – we have to.”

‘Put on a show for the ages’

Business leaders previously said being selected as host would put the Granite City on the map as a top tourist and leisure destination.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, commented that the “positive ripples” of the event would be felt well beyond P&J Live.

Now, Aberdeen SNP politicians have written a joint letter to Tim Davie, chief executive of the BBC, requesting the city to be included on the shortlist.

MSPs Jackie Dunbar, Audrey Nicoll and Kevin Stewart, and MPs Stephen Flynn, Kirsty Blackman and Richard Thomson, have highlighted Aberdeen’s reputation for hosting “significant cultural events”.

They wrote: “This city is known as the Energy Capital of Europe and, with minds focussed on the climate emergency, Aberdeen aspires to be the Net Zero capital of Europe making us an even more fitting host for these times.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart is among the SNP politicians who have written to the BBC backing Aberdeen’s Eurovision bid. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“As part of this global reputation, we foster strong ties across the world that replicate the spirit of international cooperation upon which Eurovision was founded.

“We have the infrastructure, the international standing, the experience and the passion to put on a show for the ages and so we urge you to place us on the shortlist for the contest.”

Aberdeen City Council has said Eurovision is “exactly” the type of event it hopes to bring to the north-east.

A spokeswoman added: “The council has responded to the call for information from the BBC this week. We worked closely with P&J Live, partners in Culture Aberdeen and Visit Aberdeenshire and we all hope that Aberdeen progresses to the next stage.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is exactly the type of international event we want to bring to Aberdeen and one that we can make a compelling bid for.”

