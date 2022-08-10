Will Aberdeen make the cut? City hoping to be on Eurovision shortlist when it’s announced on Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Granite City will find out if it has made the shortlist of UK cities bidding for Eurovision later this week.

An announcement is expected on Friday on which of the several UK arenas hoping to host the prestigious event on behalf of Ukraine – including P&J Live – will officially be in the running.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director of the Aberdeen venue, said: “We have our fingers crossed we will be shortlisted to host Eurovision.

“We fit the criteria and we have a fantastic venue.”

Eurovision organisers would take over the successful venue for six to eight weeks in the run-up to the finals in May, which would mean current bookings would need to be moved.

Many venues also have unannounced bookings and dates that have been pencilled in, on top of announced shows.

At the moment, P&J Live has Jurassic Live, Magic Mike and Andre Rieu announced during that period.

Ms Stewart said: “There is no doubt whichever venue is chosen there will be a juggle and jigsaw puzzle to figure out. But we would deal with that as and when – and if – we have to.”

‘Put on a show for the ages’

Business leaders previously said being selected as host would put the Granite City on the map as a top tourist and leisure destination.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, commented that the “positive ripples” of the event would be felt well beyond P&J Live.

Now, Aberdeen SNP politicians have written a joint letter to Tim Davie, chief executive of the BBC, requesting the city to be included on the shortlist.

MSPs Jackie Dunbar, Audrey Nicoll and Kevin Stewart, and MPs Stephen Flynn, Kirsty Blackman and Richard Thomson, have highlighted Aberdeen’s reputation for hosting “significant cultural events”.

They wrote: “This city is known as the Energy Capital of Europe and, with minds focussed on the climate emergency, Aberdeen aspires to be the Net Zero capital of Europe making us an even more fitting host for these times.

“As part of this global reputation, we foster strong ties across the world that replicate the spirit of international cooperation upon which Eurovision was founded.

“We have the infrastructure, the international standing, the experience and the passion to put on a show for the ages and so we urge you to place us on the shortlist for the contest.”

Aberdeen City Council has said Eurovision is “exactly” the type of event it hopes to bring to the north-east.

A spokeswoman added: “The council has responded to the call for information from the BBC this week. We worked closely with P&J Live, partners in Culture Aberdeen and Visit Aberdeenshire and we all hope that Aberdeen progresses to the next stage.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is exactly the type of international event we want to bring to Aberdeen and one that we can make a compelling bid for.”