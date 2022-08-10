Four teens charged after Keith bus driver assaulted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four young teenagers have been charged after a bus driver was assaulted in Keith.

Police were contacted following the incident in Church Street on Monday.

One of the youths was 13 and the other three 14, and they will now be reported to the youth justice management unit.

Inspector Graham Worton, from the Keith and Buckie Community Policing Team, said: “Violence such as this will not be tolerated, is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted the bus driver.”

Completely unacceptable

Richard Lochhead MSP for Moray said: “It is completely unacceptable for a bus driver to be assaulted whilst just trying to go about his job.

“I can only imagine this incident was not only distressing for the driver involved, but also for the passengers on the bus and other young people.

“Following this incident, I have had discussions with the Police Scotland’s Area Commander for Moray and I welcome the quick action and arrest by local police officers.

I understand that a small group of individuals were involved in the incident and they will now be dealt with accordingly.

“On the wider issue of anti-social behaviour in Keith, the police tell me that official reporting of incidents in the town has actually reduced in recent months.”

Bus driver ‘just doing his job’

Moray MP Douglas Ross has also weighed in the anti-social behaviour in Keith recently and had a discussion with the local police commander. He was informed that three local youths had been charged with 19 offences over recent weeks.

Mr Ross said: “While it is welcome that the police and other agencies are dealing with the situation, some of the behaviour that has been captured and shared on social media are simply shocking.

“It is appalling and inexcusable that these young people attacked the bus driver while he was simply doing his job.

“I hope the victim is as well as they can be after being subjected to this assault and I welcome that action is now been taken against those involved.

“I’ve been in contact with Stagecoach to pass on my thoughts and best wishes to the driver who was assaulted and we have to do everything possible to protect people from these despicable attacks.”

Over the summer there have been increasing reports of driver shortages.

Last month, Union chief warns Scotland’s bus industry is in “turmoil” due to driver shortages and service cancellations.

To meet the shortages, agency staff had to be drafted in to deal with the disruption that was caused in Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We have given the police our full support in determining the full circumstances of the incident that took place in Keith on Monday evening, including providing CCTV from the bus.

“The safety and welfare of our passengers and employees is our absolute priority and we will not tolerate any instances of violence.”