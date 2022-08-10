Four teens charged after Keith bus driver assaulted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Four teens charged after Keith bus driver assaulted

By Cameron Roy
August 10, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 3:45 pm
Policeman seeks information about the theft of 1000l of diesel in Moray
Police have charged the youths.

Four young teenagers have been charged after a bus driver was assaulted in Keith.

Police were contacted following the incident in Church Street on Monday.

One of the youths was 13 and the other three 14, and they will now be reported to the youth justice management unit.

Inspector Graham Worton, from the Keith and Buckie Community Policing Team, said: “Violence such as this will not be tolerated, is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted the bus driver.”

MSP for Moray Richard Lochhead..

Completely unacceptable

Richard Lochhead MSP for Moray said: “It is completely unacceptable for a bus driver to be assaulted whilst just trying to go about his job.

“I can only imagine this incident was not only distressing for the driver involved, but also for the passengers on the bus and other young people.

“Following this incident, I have had discussions with the Police Scotland’s Area Commander for Moray and I welcome the quick action and arrest by local police officers.

I understand that a small group of individuals were involved in the incident and they will now be dealt with accordingly.

“On the wider issue of anti-social behaviour in Keith, the police tell me that official reporting of incidents in the town has actually reduced in recent months.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross.

Bus driver ‘just doing his job’

Moray MP Douglas Ross has also weighed in the anti-social behaviour in Keith recently and had a discussion with the local police commander. He was informed that three local youths had been charged with 19 offences over recent weeks.

Mr Ross said: “While it is welcome that the police and other agencies are dealing with the situation, some of the behaviour that has been captured and shared on social media are simply shocking.

“It is appalling and inexcusable that these young people attacked the bus driver while he was simply doing his job.

“I hope the victim is as well as they can be after being subjected to this assault and I welcome that action is now been taken against those involved.

“I’ve been in contact with Stagecoach to pass on my thoughts and best wishes to the driver who was assaulted and we have to do everything possible to protect people from these despicable attacks.”

The assault took place on a Stagecoach bus.

Over the summer there have been increasing reports of driver shortages.

Last month, Union chief warns Scotland’s bus industry is in “turmoil” due to driver shortages and service cancellations.

To meet the shortages, agency staff had to be drafted in to deal with the disruption that was caused in Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We have given the police our full support in determining the full circumstances of the incident that took place in Keith on Monday evening, including providing CCTV from the bus.

“The safety and welfare of our passengers and employees is our absolute priority and we will not tolerate any instances of violence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]