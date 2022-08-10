Pedestrian, 59, taken to hospital following lorry crash in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital for treatment after she was knocked down by a lorry in Aberdeen city centre.

Police received reports of an incident on King Street near Morrisons at around 11.40am.

Nearby residents reported the crash involved a pedestrian who was crossing the street from the supermarket and a lorry.

Officers attended the scene and King Street was cordoned off between the junction for East/West North Street and Seaforth Road/Mounthooly Way for about three hours.

The lorry, involved in the incident, remained within the tape in the middle of the road while police carried out inquiries to piece what happened.

One nearby resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard a “a lot of loud noise from the breaks of the truck” and then a “loud scream and a woman’s cry”.

She said: “I was studying in my room when I heard a lot of noise from outside my window. Then a woman started to scream and cry.

“I went to the window to see what was happening and there were people crowding at the pavement.

“The woman that was crying must have been really scared – she saw it all happen.”

Police have now confirmed a 59-year-old woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the collision.

They are now appealing for the public’s help and urging anyone with further information to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Inspector Scott Deans said: “A woman was injured on a busy street in the middle of the day and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident

“I would ask anyone with any information to come forward and would appeal to any motorists who may have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1241 of August 10.”