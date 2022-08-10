Pedestrian, 59, taken to hospital following lorry crash in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pedestrian, 59, taken to hospital following lorry crash in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
August 10, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 5:30 pm
Police tape off an area of King Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Police tape off an area of King Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A woman has been taken to hospital for treatment after she was knocked down by a lorry in Aberdeen city centre.

Police received reports of an incident on King Street near Morrisons at around 11.40am.

Nearby residents reported the crash involved a pedestrian who was crossing the street from the supermarket and a lorry.

Officers attended the scene and King Street was cordoned off between the junction for East/West North Street and Seaforth Road/Mounthooly Way for about three hours.

The lorry, involved in the incident, remained within the tape in the middle of the road while police carried out inquiries to piece what happened.

One nearby resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard a “a lot of loud noise from the breaks of the truck” and then a “loud scream and a woman’s cry”.

She said: “I was studying in my room when I heard a lot of noise from outside my window. Then a woman started to scream and cry.

“I went to the window to see what was happening and there were people crowding at the pavement.

“The woman that was crying must have been really scared – she saw it all happen.”

Police tape off an area of King Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Police have now confirmed a 59-year-old woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the collision.

They are now appealing for the public’s help and urging anyone with further information to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Inspector Scott Deans said: “A woman was injured on a busy street in the middle of the day and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident

“I would ask anyone with any information to come forward and would appeal to any motorists who may have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1241 of August 10.”

