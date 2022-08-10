Aberdeenshire Council announce new design partnership for Fraserburgh beach regeneration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to revamp Fraserburgh beach front have taken a major step forward.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced planning consultancy firm Kevin Murray Associates will take the lead on driving forward the masterplan for the area.

It will form the next key stage in the ongoing regeneration of the town and will be carried out over the next 12 months.

Fraserburgh beach is a popular spot for surfing but the team will be planning to do more to help develop the town’s economic growth and health outcomes.

But there will be a focus on keeping the natural setting and environment.

The outcome of the project will help to inform future projects and funding bids.

Continuing Fraserburgh’s regeneration

Over the past five years, more than £6.8million has been spent on boosting Fraserburgh.

The Faithlie Centre, which is a redeveloped building now being used as a community centre even won a Scottish Design Award.

Chairwoman of the Banff and Buchan area committee Doreen Mair said: “Turning our attention to improving the whole beach area is the next logical step as it is a much-loved asset for the town and is a key attraction for visitors and the local community.”

“I have already met the team from Kevin Murray Associates and was delighted with the enthusiasm they showed for the project.”

Important to town’s future prospects

Kevin Murray, the founder of Kevin Murray Associates, said: “The team is very excited about being involved in this project.

Mr Murray, who studied at Aberdeen University, said: “A number of us hail from the north-east and we recognise the value and importance of the beach area in Fraserburgh to the town’s future prospects.

“We are looking forward to getting to know the area and the community more over the coming weeks and months.”

SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast Karen Adam welcomed the progress.

She said: “I am delighted with the news that Fraserburgh will be receiving significant investment to transform our beach front. This initiative is well overdue but this recent announcement is promising and will undoubtedly be really exciting news for local businesses, organisations and residents.

“We’re so incredibly lucky to enjoy the stunning coastline that we have which attracts tourists from the world over. I know this will be incredibly beneficial for the people living and working in and around the Broch.”

To be kept informed of the process, send your name and e-mail address to: fraserburghbeach@aberdeenshire.gov.uk