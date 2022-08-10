Aberdeenshire Council announce new design partnership for Fraserburgh beach regeneration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire Council announce new design partnership for Fraserburgh beach regeneration

By Cameron Roy
August 10, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 5:28 pm
A new partnership has been announced to renovate Fraserburgh Beach. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
Plans to revamp Fraserburgh beach front have taken a major step forward.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced planning consultancy firm Kevin Murray Associates will take the lead on driving forward the masterplan for the area.

It will form the next key stage in the ongoing regeneration of the town and will be carried out over the next 12 months.

Fraserburgh beach is a popular spot for surfing but the team will be planning to do more to help develop the town’s economic growth and health outcomes.

But there will be a focus on keeping the natural setting and environment.

The outcome of the project will help to inform future projects and funding bids.

Continuing Fraserburgh’s  regeneration

Over the past five years,  more than £6.8million has been spent on boosting Fraserburgh.

The Faithlie Centre, which is a redeveloped building now being used as a community centre even won a Scottish Design Award.

Chairwoman of the Banff and Buchan area committee Doreen Mair said: “Turning our attention to improving the whole beach area is the next logical step as it is a  much-loved asset for the town and is a key attraction for visitors and the local community.”

“I have already met the team from Kevin Murray Associates and was delighted with the enthusiasm they showed for the project.”

Important to town’s future prospects

Kevin Murray, the founder of Kevin Murray Associates, said: “The team is very excited about being involved in this project.

Mr Murray, who studied at Aberdeen University, said: “A number of us hail from the north-east and we recognise the value and importance of the beach area in Fraserburgh to the town’s future prospects.

“We are looking forward to getting to know the area and the community more over the coming weeks and months.”

SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast Karen Adam welcomed the progress.

She said: “I am delighted with the news that Fraserburgh will be receiving significant investment to transform our beach front. This initiative is well overdue but this recent announcement is promising and will undoubtedly be really exciting news for local businesses, organisations and residents.

“We’re so incredibly lucky to enjoy the stunning coastline that we have which attracts tourists from the world over. I know this will be incredibly beneficial for the people living and working in and around the Broch.”

To be kept informed of the process, send your name and e-mail address to: fraserburghbeach@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

