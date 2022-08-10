Police investigation after two pensioners, 76 and 80, hit by car while walking in Stonehaven By Cameron Roy August 10, 2022, 4:22 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 4:49 pm 0 The incident happened around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 9. Picture by Darrell Benns. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have appealed for witnesses after two pensioners, aged 76 and 80, were hit by a car while walking in Stonehaven. On Tuesday, The Press and Journal reported a 76-year-old man and 80-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The extent of the two pensioner’s injuries remains unknown. However, police have now issued an appeal for more information. The incident happened around 2.20pm on Beach Road. Inspector Scott Deans of North East Road Policing said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage. “Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1896 of August 9 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Pedestrian, 59, taken to hospital following lorry crash in Aberdeen Pedestrians, aged 80 and 76, hit by a car in Stonehaven Love Island star Kem Cetinay helping police after involvement in fatal collision Two dead and five taken to hospital after head-on crash near East Calder