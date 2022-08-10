Police investigation after two pensioners, 76 and 80, hit by car while walking in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have appealed for witnesses after two pensioners, aged 76 and 80, were hit by a car while walking in Stonehaven.

On Tuesday, The Press and Journal reported a 76-year-old man and 80-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The extent of the two pensioner’s injuries remains unknown.

However, police have now issued an appeal for more information.

The incident happened around 2.20pm on Beach Road.

Inspector Scott Deans of North East Road Policing said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1896 of August 9 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”