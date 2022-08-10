Rising energy costs: Concerns for future of other Aberdeen shops after Nom Nom Fudge announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rising energy costs: Concerns for future of other Aberdeen shops after Nom Nom Fudge announces closure

By Ellie Milne
August 10, 2022, 6:26 pm
Nom Nom Fudge owner Douglas Hall.
Nom Nom Fudge owner Douglas Hall has announced his shop will close on Friday. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen residents have shared messages of support after Torry shop Nom Nom Fudge announced it is closing.

Douglas Hall has run his fudge business from the premises on Victoria Road for the past four years but is now being forced to close due to rising costs.

Yesterday, he announced he will shut up shop for the last time on Friday – although hopes to sell his sweet treats online and at events in the future.

He said: “We’ve been monitoring it for a while, but everything is increasing. Suppliers are going out as well due to the costs.

“It was heartbreaking to come to the decision, but it’s the right thing to do at the moment.”

People from the local community have since taken to social media to share messages of support – and worries about costs continuing to rise.

Nom Nom Fudge on Victoria Road will close on Friday. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

On the Evening Express and Press and Journal Facebook posts, people praised the business owner’s “hard work and commitment” and said they were sorry to hear the news.

Leona May Maver wrote it was “disgusting” seeing so many shops shutting amid the cost of living crisis.

Others have shared their concerns that Nom Nom Fudge’s shop closure marks the start of an unwelcome trend across the city.

David Caulfield wrote: “And here it begins for a lot of small businesses.”

David Stewart wrote: “Sadly a lot more businesses will close due to the insane energy rises.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Skinner wrote that “soon Aberdeen will have nothing”.

“It is so sad,” she added.

‘Devastating impact’

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Audrey Nicoll. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Audrey Nicoll, has also spoken out following the announcement, describing the upcoming closure as “devastating”.

She said the UK Government needs to “step up” to support businesses.

“It is deeply concerning to hear that another Torry business – Nom Nom Fudge – is facing closure due to the devastating impact of the spiralling energy costs,” she said.

“This is absolutely devastating for Douglas and his family who have worked tirelessly to build up their business and reputation in the local community.

“Small businesses like these are at the heart of our communities and contribute significantly to our economy, and they are being left to sink by the inaction of Westminster – the woeful response of the UK Tory Government to this cost of living crisis has been shameful.

“It is now a matter of the urgency that the UK Government steps up and uses every lever at its disposal to support businesses facing huge bill increases.

“If they are unwilling to take meaningful action, then they should devolve these powers to the Scottish Parliament so that we can.”

Energy bills: Here’s how your costs are set to rocket unless government takes action

[[title]]