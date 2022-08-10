Rising energy costs: Concerns for future of other Aberdeen shops after Nom Nom Fudge announces closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen residents have shared messages of support after Torry shop Nom Nom Fudge announced it is closing.

Douglas Hall has run his fudge business from the premises on Victoria Road for the past four years but is now being forced to close due to rising costs.

Yesterday, he announced he will shut up shop for the last time on Friday – although hopes to sell his sweet treats online and at events in the future.

He said: “We’ve been monitoring it for a while, but everything is increasing. Suppliers are going out as well due to the costs.

“It was heartbreaking to come to the decision, but it’s the right thing to do at the moment.”

People from the local community have since taken to social media to share messages of support – and worries about costs continuing to rise.

On the Evening Express and Press and Journal Facebook posts, people praised the business owner’s “hard work and commitment” and said they were sorry to hear the news.

Leona May Maver wrote it was “disgusting” seeing so many shops shutting amid the cost of living crisis.

Others have shared their concerns that Nom Nom Fudge’s shop closure marks the start of an unwelcome trend across the city.

David Caulfield wrote: “And here it begins for a lot of small businesses.”

David Stewart wrote: “Sadly a lot more businesses will close due to the insane energy rises.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Skinner wrote that “soon Aberdeen will have nothing”.

“It is so sad,” she added.

‘Devastating impact’

MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Audrey Nicoll, has also spoken out following the announcement, describing the upcoming closure as “devastating”.

She said the UK Government needs to “step up” to support businesses.

“It is deeply concerning to hear that another Torry business – Nom Nom Fudge – is facing closure due to the devastating impact of the spiralling energy costs,” she said.

“This is absolutely devastating for Douglas and his family who have worked tirelessly to build up their business and reputation in the local community.

“Small businesses like these are at the heart of our communities and contribute significantly to our economy, and they are being left to sink by the inaction of Westminster – the woeful response of the UK Tory Government to this cost of living crisis has been shameful.

“It is now a matter of the urgency that the UK Government steps up and uses every lever at its disposal to support businesses facing huge bill increases.

“If they are unwilling to take meaningful action, then they should devolve these powers to the Scottish Parliament so that we can.”