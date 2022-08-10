Six weeks of free food: Aberdeen University appeals for volunteers for major nutrition study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Six weeks of free food: Aberdeen University appeals for volunteers for major nutrition study

By Lottie Hood
August 10, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 6:44 pm
Healthy meals will be provided for volunteers for six weeks. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Healthy meals will be provided for volunteers for six weeks. Supplied by Shutterstock.

The Rowett Institute at Aberdeen University is appealing for volunteers to take part in a nutrition study – where free food will be provided.

Funded by the Scottish Government, it is the institute’s first new major study since reopening after the pandemic.

Named Focus on Fibre, the idea is to understand the role of dietary fibre in relation to gut health and appetite control.

In exchange for time given, those who choose to take part in the seven-week study will be provided with all daily meals for six weeks.

The Rowett Research Institute. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Professor Alexandra Johnstone, who is leading the research, said: “Our research is reliant on volunteers to participate in our diet studies and we are excited to get started on a new project.

“This research will focus on dietary fibre, which we know tends to be low in Scottish consumers and is an important part of a healthy diet.

“We have designed some lovely new diets and are looking for men and women to participate in the study, with food provided. Let us do your healthy eating cooking for science.”

What is required of volunteers?

Rowett is looking for volunteers who are:

  • Over the age of 18
  • Healthy
  • Overweight
  • Eat a low fibre diet
  • Have no food allergies or dietary requirements. This includes vegetarians and vegans.

Volunteers will have to go through an initial two-hour screening process to check height, weight and blood pressure. The amount of energy used by each person’s body will also be recorded.

Each individual will need to keep a seven-day food diary and go through three different diets. This includes two weeks on a controlled diet, two weeks on a high fibre diet and two weeks on a low fibre diet.

They will also have to take part in testing every Friday where weight, measurements, blood pressure, blood samples, faecal samples, urine samples and motivation to eat are monitored.

To get involved or find out more, email Claire Fyfe at c.fyfe@abdn.ac.uk or Lynn Thomson at l.thomson@abdn.ac.uk or call 01224 438752.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital role foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

We have produced an interactive map of foodbanks and other schemes, so you can find the one nearest to you.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]