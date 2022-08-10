Six weeks of free food: Aberdeen University appeals for volunteers for major nutrition study

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Rowett Institute at Aberdeen University is appealing for volunteers to take part in a nutrition study – where free food will be provided.

Funded by the Scottish Government, it is the institute’s first new major study since reopening after the pandemic.

Named Focus on Fibre, the idea is to understand the role of dietary fibre in relation to gut health and appetite control.

In exchange for time given, those who choose to take part in the seven-week study will be provided with all daily meals for six weeks.

Professor Alexandra Johnstone, who is leading the research, said: “Our research is reliant on volunteers to participate in our diet studies and we are excited to get started on a new project.

“This research will focus on dietary fibre, which we know tends to be low in Scottish consumers and is an important part of a healthy diet.

“We have designed some lovely new diets and are looking for men and women to participate in the study, with food provided. Let us do your healthy eating cooking for science.”

What is required of volunteers?

Rowett is looking for volunteers who are:

Over the age of 18

Healthy

Overweight

Eat a low fibre diet

Have no food allergies or dietary requirements. This includes vegetarians and vegans.

Volunteers will have to go through an initial two-hour screening process to check height, weight and blood pressure. The amount of energy used by each person’s body will also be recorded.

Each individual will need to keep a seven-day food diary and go through three different diets. This includes two weeks on a controlled diet, two weeks on a high fibre diet and two weeks on a low fibre diet.

They will also have to take part in testing every Friday where weight, measurements, blood pressure, blood samples, faecal samples, urine samples and motivation to eat are monitored.

To get involved or find out more, email Claire Fyfe at c.fyfe@abdn.ac.uk or Lynn Thomson at l.thomson@abdn.ac.uk or call 01224 438752.

