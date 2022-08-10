Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Victoria Park in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pensioner Robin Green has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area.

The 76-year-old was last seen in the Victoria Park area of Aberdeen at around 10am on Monday, August 8.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build and with greying, receding hair.

Mr Green is believed to be wearing a pink shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Known as a keen hill walker, it is thought he might be walking in the Deeside area.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen Mr Green or who has any information on where he might be to contact 101 quoting incident 0978 of August 10.