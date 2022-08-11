Suspension of Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer lifted after appeal lodged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer has had her suspension lifted with immediate effect, after she lodged an appeal against the decision.

Mrs Dyer, bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, was suspended from her office yesterday after the Scottish Episcopal Church received two complaints about alleged misconduct.

Her appeal will now be considered by the Episcopal Synod, and the suspension will remain out of effect until a determination has been made.

A meeting of the synod is expected to be arranged as quickly as possible.

Mrs Dyer has been at the centre of controversial bullying allegations from within her diocese in recent years, which prompted an independent report.

Completed in August last year, the review described “systemic dysfunction” and called for her to step back permanently from her position – but she later claimed to be a victim of bullying herself.

In response, a three-person steering group was established in October to lead a mediation process with the aim of resolving the quagmire of disputes.

However, that process was paused after the complaints were received.

Why was Anne Dyer suspended in the first place?

The Scottish Episcopal Church confirmed on Wednesday that it has received two formal complaints alleging misconduct by Mrs Dyer.

Bishop Mark Strange, the primus of the church, suspended her when the process of looking into the complaints began.

At the time, he said: “The decision to suspend has been taken bearing in mind the interests of both those making the accusations and Bishop Anne.

“I would now ask that those who pray, pray now for the Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney, for those personally involved in this process, and for Bishop John.

“Please allow the process to follow its path without speculation or pre-judgment so that, at the end, all have been heard and all have been respected.”

The Right Rev Dr John Armes, who serves as the bishop of Edinburgh, was to step in as acting bishop for Aberdeen and Orkney alongside his current role.