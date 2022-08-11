Aberdeen residents invited to share views on tree planting at Scotstown Moor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walkers and local residents are being invited to share their views on the planting of trees at Scotstown Moor.

Aberdeen City Council has launched a public consultation online as part of a programme to plant a million trees across the city.

New trees at the woodland, near Bridge of Don, would provide a new habitat for wildlife and help to tackle climate change.

The area would include four hectares of replacement planting for trees, in the north side of the nature reserve, that were blown down during Storm Arwen.

Planting would take place between November 2022 and March 2023.

Miranda Radley, the council’s operational delivery convener, said: “Increasing numbers of trees across the city helps towards our journey to net zero as well as providing more spaces for wildlife and great places for people to visit.

“I’d encourage everyone and particularly those who visit Scotstown Moor or live nearby to take part in the survey.”

Questions on tree protection are a part of the survey and includes options for different fencing or tree tubes for the 15,000 trees.

The predominantly native species would need to be protected from damage by browsing animals, such as roe deer.

The survey is available online until Monday, August 22.