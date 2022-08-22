Tour of Britain: How will this year’s Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stage test the cyclists?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will soon host some of the world’s best cyclists for the opening stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

It will be the first time the north-east has ever hosted the start of the event since it began in 1945.

British winners in the past include the legendary Sir Bradley Wiggins.

What is this year’s Tour of Britain route from Aberdeen?

The 112-mile first stage will start on Aberdeen’s Union Street and finish at Glenshee Ski Centre on Sunday, September 4.

But how tricky will this prove for this year’s professional 120-man lineup?

See the interactive map below for the full route:

The route and expected times that the competitors will be hitting each zone at:

Aberdeen Union Street – 11am

– 11am Aberdeen Esplanade – 11:15am

– 11:15am Inverurie – 11:54am

– 11:54am Bennachie Forest – 12:16pm

– 12:16pm Lord’s Throat – 12:33pm

12:33pm Suie Hill – 1:13pm

1:13pm Alford – 1:25pm

– 1:25pm Ballater – 2:34pm

– 2:34pm Glenshee Ski Centre – 3:34pm

Last year the competition was won by Belgian star Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo-Visma. The finale was in Aberdeen.

All Tour of Britain races have Skoda King of the Mountains sections where climbers compete for points towards the King of the Mountains jersey.

Races also have sprint sections where riders contest points and bonuses.

This year, the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stage of Tour of Britain has four mountain climbs and three sprints.

We have been speaking to cycling enthusiasts in the north-east to learn more about the route and to identify what to look out for.

Mark Walker, 47, first started cycling for his paper round as a boy and joined the Deeside Thistle Cycling Club race team in 2015. Last year, he set the fastest time at Etape Caledonia’s 85-mile event.

Rachel Pidutti Williams, 38, has been a member of Aberdeen Wheelers Cycling Club for seven years. She prefers individually focused time trials rather than team-based races.

Union Steet to Bennachie Forest

The cyclists head off from Union Street at 11am and make their way to the climb at Bennachie Forest.

Mr Walker, from Newburgh, said: “The course starts off fairly easy. But that means people could attack early. So watch out for that.”

Miss Williams, from Aberdeen, adds: “And they will have to remember when cycling anywhere in Aberdeen you have to watch for potholes.

“Although at least there will be no oncoming traffic for them.”

Climbs at Lord’s Throat and Suie Hill

After that the cyclists face two climbs in close succession – Lord’s Throat and Suie Hill.

Miss Williams said: “These are slightly cruel ascents. Not the most pleasant of climbs. They both feel very long.

“Some of the corners are so tight you could easily fall off the side of the hill if you make a mistake.”

But both say that if you come to watch the race, often the best spots are on the climbs, as the slower pace means you will see more of the action.

Downhill to Alford and Ballater

After the steep climbs the riders will make their way downhill and onto the sprints at Alford and Ballater.

Mr Walker said: “Most people will work hard to get up a climb and recover on the way down – but not these guys. They will keep pushing all the way down the climbs.

“Some of them will hit 55mph on the way down the steepest sections.”

Final push on long climb to Glenshee Ski Centre

The final section is the longest and steepest climb of them all. The Old Military Road climb from Auchallater to Glenshee Ski Centre.

Mr Walker said: “It will depend on how the race has gone up to that moment, but people will be in for a long climb.

“Depending on what type of rider they are, they might want to attack it or just coast with the group.

“Remember they also have to do similar routes for the next seven days after, so they can’t use all their energy.”

The steepest part of last year’s Aberdeenshire section was Cairn O’Mount, which proved extremely difficult to even experienced amateurs.

To find out more about how to watch the race in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire or get involved and cycle it yourself, visit the Tour of Britain website.

Tour of Britain excitement building in Aberdeen