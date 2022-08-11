Torry residents invited to find out more about new £30 million low cost energy heat network

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Torry are encouraged to attend a drop-in event to find out more about a new scheme, which will provide low-cost heat to hundreds of homes.

Last year, Aberdeen City Council announced plans to connect several buildings to a new heat network, fuelled by energy from a waste plant being built in East Tullos.

The £10 million project will supply heat for 146 flats in the three high rises at Morven Court, Brimmond Court, and Grampian Court.

Other public buildings, which will benefit from affordable low-carbon energy, will be Deeside Family Centre, Provost Hogg Court and Balnagask House.

About 150 homes in Balnagask Circle, Balnagask Court and the Farquhar Road stub blocks, as well as Tullos School and Torry social work office, will also benefit from it.

Nearly four miles of underground pipes will be installed as part of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

It will also include new internal installations, heat metering and heat supply pipes to the interior of the buildings.

The main spine heat distribution pipes will be routed underneath the Aberdeen to Dundee railway line to connect with the existing heating network in Torry.

Residents have now been invited to join staff from Aberdeen City Council and the main contractor Vital Energi for a drop-in session and ask any questions about the project.

The event will be held at Tullos School from 6pm to 9pm on Monday, August 15.