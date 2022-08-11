Torry residents invited to find out more about new £30 million low cost energy heat network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torry residents invited to find out more about new £30 million low cost energy heat network

By Denny Andonova
August 11, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:32 pm
torry heat network
Aberdeen City Council announced plans to built a new low-cost heat network in Torry last year. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Residents in Torry are encouraged to attend a drop-in event to find out more about a new scheme, which will provide low-cost heat to hundreds of homes.

Last year, Aberdeen City Council announced plans to connect several buildings to a new heat network, fuelled by energy from a waste plant being built in East Tullos.

The £10 million project will supply heat for 146 flats in the three high rises at Morven Court, Brimmond Court, and Grampian Court.

Other public buildings, which will benefit from affordable low-carbon energy, will be Deeside Family Centre, Provost Hogg Court and Balnagask House.

About 150 homes in Balnagask Circle, Balnagask Court and the Farquhar Road stub blocks, as well as Tullos School and Torry social work office, will also benefit from it.

The site of the Ness energy from waste incinerator plant in Altens. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Nearly four miles of underground pipes will be installed as part of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

It will also include new internal installations, heat metering and heat supply pipes to the interior of the buildings.

The main spine heat distribution pipes will be routed underneath the Aberdeen to Dundee railway line to connect with the existing heating network in Torry.

Residents have now been invited to join staff from Aberdeen City Council and the main contractor Vital Energi for a drop-in session and ask any questions about the project.

The event will be held at Tullos School from 6pm to 9pm on Monday, August 15.

