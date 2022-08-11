Teen, 17, charged with taking pyrotechnic into Pittodrie for Aberdeen match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old man has been charged following an incident involving pyrotechnics at Pittodrie Stadium during an Aberdeen match.

The incident happened during the Dons vs St Mirren match on Saturday, August 6.

Police have confirmed other pyrotechnics were lit during the game and in the surrounding area before kick-off.

Aberdeen FC warned fans against taking pyro to games earlier this year – saying anyone caught in possession of one would be banned from Pittodrie.

Under the Sporting Events Act 1985, it is illegal to possess or attempt to bring a pyrotechnic into a football stadium.

Inquiries are now ongoing to identify the people responsible for the other pyro displays.

Meanwhile, officers are also investigating another incident where a supporters’ bus was damaged just before the game began.

Sergeant Jon Spence, from North East Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Pyrotechnics are inherently dangerous and present a risk of serious injury to those who discharge them and those around them.

“I would ask fans to consider their own safety and wider public safety. We will deal robustly with anyone who chooses to use pyrotechnics illegally.

“Police Scotland will continue to work with Aberdeen Football Club to ensure that anyone involved in criminality in or around the ground will be dealt with appropriately.”

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

Aberdeen FC has taken to social media to urge fans and supporters not to use pyrotechnics, labelling it “unacceptable behaviour”.

They confirmed a total of 14 pyros were discharged during the game, which could lead to damage to the pitch resulting in repair costs.

Due to recent events, Aberdeen FC are now looking to implement security measures, something not needed during St Mirren matches for the past 10 years.

The club are also advising fans not to wear balaclavas as this could unnerve other fans just wanting to watch the match.

Aberdeen FC says the small group of disrupters are “tarnishing the reputation of the club” and strongly urges fans to respect the football grounds and fellow fans.

It has been great to see fans back at Pittodrie enjoying our victories so far this season. The backing from the majority of fans has been superb however we need help when it comes to stopping the use of pyro and other unacceptable behaviour at matches 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 11, 2022