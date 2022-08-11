‘Couldn’t have asked for better weather’: Sun shines down on thousands gathered to watch Ballater Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands descended on Monaltrie Park for the return of the intimate Ballater Highland Games.

The sun beat down on the scores of people watching as the traditional games made a triumphant return to the village.

Spectators of all ages, from far and wide, gathered in the 28C to revel in the day filled with the sound of pipes, drums, and cheers.

Massed pipe bands, Highland dancers, and heavy-weight competitors captivated crowds in the arena, while others explored the many stalls providing local goods.

Other sporting events filled the day, with the daunting hill race, children’s events, and athletics.

This year, guests had another reason to celebrate the occasion.

The new chieftain, Philip Farquharson, was officially escorted into the games by the Invercauld Highlanders and the Queen’s Guard.

Invercauld Highlanders marched onto the field of the games for the first time in 86 years.

President of Clan Farquharson USA, John Patterson, explained it had been close to 100 years since the clan chief wore an Invercauld uniform.

They were presented with a plaque from the Ballater Games Committee to mark the occasion, which will be displayed in the Ballater museum.

Chieftain Alwyne Farquharson’s legacy

Last year, the beloved Captain Alwyne Farquharson, the 16th laird of Invercauld, passed the baton of chieftain of the games to his great-nephew.

Captain Farquharson, who spent 73 years leading the games as chieftain, died last year aged 102.

John Sinclair, chairman of the games said crowds had been “tremendous”, with seats around the arena being full by 10.30am.

He said: “It’s fantastic to get back to normality again, although we have had a couple of little events this is the first to get.

“Our new chieftain made his first appearance today, after the death of Alwyne at the age of 102.

“Captain Alwyne never missed a game in 73 years – quite a legacy.

“The new chieftain will make his own mark.”

Henry Hyde-Thomson’s grandmother was the 15th laird of Clan Farquharson before her cousin Captain Farquharson took on the role.

His family laid stones on the Cairn of Remembrance for Captain Farquharson and his mother yesteday.

He said: “The current chieftain is Philip, who is also my second-cousin.

“Before him was Alwyne who was the longest standing clan chief in all of Scottish history, and was the chieftain of the games for 73 years – an amazing achievement.

“Quite an institution, and a lovely man.”

Mr Hyde-Thomson added it was nice to have the gathering of the clans from all over the world again.

‘Good feeling to be back’ for Swiss pipe band

Dalhousie Pipe Band from Basel, Switzerland, joined the massed pipe band performing in the arena throughout the day.

Drummer Michele Monnier explained their band was quite rare, with only 10 pipe bands in Switzerland.

She said: “Our band was founded 20 years ago, and we have about 30 pipes and drummers.

“But today, we just have four people because travelling is difficult at the moment.

“We’ve been here twice before, so this is the third time, but we always enjoy it.

“It’s the same as last time we were here, so we were surprised it looks the same and it’s a good feeling to be back.”

Drummer Marc Monnier explained they had to learn everything themselves back home.

He said: “It’s like a dream come true to perform because we practice on our own in Switzerland.

“Everyone was welcoming – from the first day they were friends.”

‘Almost too hot’

For many, this was the first time they were seeing the spectacle.

Jack Chapman, 29, recently moved to the area from Cardiff and was enjoying watching the heavyweight competitions.

He said: “It’s mad, the heavy stuff is crazy, the guys doing it are massive, and my wife likes the dancing as well.”

Angie and David Fante, from Philadelphia, have watched the Highland Games on television before so were happy to be able to see it in person.

They drove up from Edinburgh today to see the games in Ballater.

Gillian Emerson, from Aberdeen, took her two little boys to the games for the first time.

She said: “Our eldest is four so he was really excited to go to his first Highland games.

“It’s been amazing, and the weather is so good. We’re just loving it, and it’s a beautiful setting as well.

“We couldn’t have asked for better weather – almost too hot – but it’s been lovely.”