Widespread support to bring back rail links to ‘forgotten corner’ of Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Widespread support to bring back rail links to ‘forgotten corner’ of Peterhead and Fraserburgh

By Lottie Hood
August 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 9:18 am
Many people attended the meeting in Peterhead to support the campaign. Supplied by Scottish Parliament.
Many people attended the meeting in Peterhead to support the campaign. Supplied by Scottish Parliament.

Many groups and residents across Aberdeenshire have expressed their support to bring back rail links to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

A public meeting was held on Wednesday in Peterhead to discuss the possibility of reopening railways in the Aberdeenshire towns.

Hosted by SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast Karen Adam, leaders of the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) presented their provisional proposals to those attending.

Members of the public posed questions to CNER and the plans received enthusiastic widespread support.

‘Should have been done 40 years ago’

Declaring the gathering in Peterhead a huge success, Ms Adam said: “There’s a clear demand for rail links here.

“The reoccurring feedback from people is that this should have been done 40 years ago and I can’t disagree with that.

Residents and business owners showed up to express their support. Supplied by Scottish Parliament

“The north-east has literally generated and contributed billions of pounds for the whole of the UK economy and I believe it’s time that we saw that invested back.

“All of us who live and work here already know how stunning our coastline is, and investing in rail links will unlock the north-east corner to swathes of tourists and bring all the economic advantages that comes with that too.”

She encouraged anyone who agreed with the campaign to get in touch to further show evidence of garnered support for presenting it to parliament.

‘Forgotten corner has much to offer’

Sharon Bradford, chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council, said the group is fully behind the efforts to “unlock the north-east”.

She said: “The response of residents living here has been incredibly positive. Bringing back rail to Peterhead is clearly something many residents are calling for and are fully backing.

The Campaign for North East Rail’s proposed route the new rail line would follow from Aberdeen to Peterhead.

“This will have a profoundly positive impact on the regeneration of our town, support our local businesses here, and vastly improve the accessibility of travel for residents, commuters and tourists.”

Plans to host another public meeting in Fraserburgh are already being considered with many residents and businesses backing the campaign.

Tina Gibbins from Ban-Car Hotel in Fraserburgh added: “I would definitely favour the North East Railway line through Peterhead and then up to Fraserburgh. We always feel that the north-east corner is forgotten about and it has so much to offer.

“For the hotel and the area it would definitely bring more tourists. It would undeniably lessen traffic, especially by reducing freight from the roads.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]