Widespread support to bring back rail links to ‘forgotten corner’ of Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Many groups and residents across Aberdeenshire have expressed their support to bring back rail links to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

A public meeting was held on Wednesday in Peterhead to discuss the possibility of reopening railways in the Aberdeenshire towns.

Hosted by SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast Karen Adam, leaders of the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) presented their provisional proposals to those attending.

Members of the public posed questions to CNER and the plans received enthusiastic widespread support.

‘Should have been done 40 years ago’

Declaring the gathering in Peterhead a huge success, Ms Adam said: “There’s a clear demand for rail links here.

“The reoccurring feedback from people is that this should have been done 40 years ago and I can’t disagree with that.

“The north-east has literally generated and contributed billions of pounds for the whole of the UK economy and I believe it’s time that we saw that invested back.

“All of us who live and work here already know how stunning our coastline is, and investing in rail links will unlock the north-east corner to swathes of tourists and bring all the economic advantages that comes with that too.”

She encouraged anyone who agreed with the campaign to get in touch to further show evidence of garnered support for presenting it to parliament.

‘Forgotten corner has much to offer’

Sharon Bradford, chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council, said the group is fully behind the efforts to “unlock the north-east”.

She said: “The response of residents living here has been incredibly positive. Bringing back rail to Peterhead is clearly something many residents are calling for and are fully backing.

“This will have a profoundly positive impact on the regeneration of our town, support our local businesses here, and vastly improve the accessibility of travel for residents, commuters and tourists.”

Plans to host another public meeting in Fraserburgh are already being considered with many residents and businesses backing the campaign.

Tina Gibbins from Ban-Car Hotel in Fraserburgh added: “I would definitely favour the North East Railway line through Peterhead and then up to Fraserburgh. We always feel that the north-east corner is forgotten about and it has so much to offer.

“For the hotel and the area it would definitely bring more tourists. It would undeniably lessen traffic, especially by reducing freight from the roads.”