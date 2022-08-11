Missing Renfrewshire teen Jayden Wallace known to have links in Aberdeen By Lottie Hood August 11, 2022, 9:58 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 10:00 pm Jayden Wallace was last seen on a train heading towards Glasgow. Supplied by Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jayden Wallace, who is missing from Renfrewshire, is known to have links in the Aberdeen area. Renfrewshire & Inverclyde police said the 15-year-old was last seen on a train at Langbank at 9.45pm on Tuesday, August 9. The train was heading in the Glasgow direction. Jayden is described as being 5ft 11in tall and of slim build. He has clean-shaven, blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black Lacoste sweatshirt and trousers, black trainers and a black baseball cap. The teenager is known to have links in the Aberdeen area and officers are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. This can be done using 101 and quoting incident number PS-20220809-3614. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Victoria Park in Aberdeen Missing teenager Laura Walker has travelled to Aberdeen from Paisley Missing Aberdeen man, 35, ‘no longer missing’ Appeal for missing Aberdeen man reported missing from Macduff