‘Aberdeen was a natural choice’: Disappointment as city’s bid to host Eurovision doesn’t make shortlist

Aberdeen has missed out on the opportunity to host Eurovision next year.

The Granite City threw its hat into the ring after it was announced the song competition will be held in the UK due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

And while the campaign to put Aberdeen on the map as a top tourist and leisure destination was backed by dozens of business leaders, P&J Live didn’t make the cut.

The shortlist of UK cities which could host the popular song competition in 2023 was announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning.

A total of 20 cities – including Aberdeen and Glasgow – entered the competition for the much-desired chance to home Eurovision and attract thousands of visitors.

Who is on shortlist?

Birmingham

Glasgow

Leeds

Liverpool

Manchester

Newcastle

Sheffield

Why did Aberdeen miss out on Eurovison bid?

The final decision was based on the city or region’s capacity and capability in meeting the BBC’s and the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) requirements.

This year, judges put a particular focus on the way hopefuls plan to represent Ukraine at the upcoming event.

All applicants had to demonstrate how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities to mark the fact that Ukraine are the winners of this year’s Eurovision.

It is extremely disappointing that Aberdeen has been excluded from the shortlist. We have the newest venue, with an international airport right next door and we are a welcoming city. The BBC know that we can host big events & it’s a real shame that they have chosen to forget us. https://t.co/0kWgISbTFE — Kevin Stewart SNP (@KevinStewartSNP) August 12, 2022

In past years, cities were required to have a venue to accommodate 10,000 spectators and a press centre for an army of up to 1,500 journalists covering the contest.

The city must also be served by an international airport and have enough hotel rooms for as many as 2,000 delegates, journalists and spectators.

‘We are truly disappointed’

And while P&J Live is the largest arena in Scotland and has been praised as a “fantastic” exhibition facility, it still lost the battle to its smaller Glaswegian competitor – OVO Hydro.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said they haven’t received any feedback on where exactly Aberdeen fell short yet, but they think it’s because the venue hasn’t hosted a similar event.

She added: “We are truly disappointed to have not made the shortlist for Eurovision.

“The city, as a destination, has so much to offer, and it’s a real shame that we won’t be able to showcase this on the global stage.

“The venue itself was built to host this type of event – I’m sure we’ll get another chance to host a global event in the future, it’s just a pity we can’t do that sooner rather than later.

“We will be getting feedback from the BBC in due course but obviously experience of hosting a similar event to the Eurovision Song Contest was an important consideration and actually seems to be reflected in the choice of shortlisted cities .”

Naturally we're really disappointed to not have made the Eurovision shortlist, but we wish all the very best to @OVOHydro, giving us the chance to host in Scotland, as well as our other ASM Global venues @fdarena,@ArenaNewcastle and @AOArena. Good luck! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Go92IWwsPg — P&J Live (@PandJLive) August 12, 2022

P&J Live has a track record of hosting major events including the BBC Sport’s Personality of the Year Awards, the biennial Offshore Europe conference and the Tour of Britain cycle race.

Aberdeen is also no stranger to welcoming big names from all over the world – and has its own share of local talent.

One of the biggest supporters of the city’s hopes and dreams to host Eurovision was Alford-born Emeli Sande, who said the Granite City is the “perfect match” for the event.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are obviously disappointed that Aberdeen didn’t make the shortlist of cities to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

“We wish the contenders well with their bids, and the winner every success. We will continue our work to secure major international events to Aberdeen and consider new opportunities as they arise.”

Central Belt bias?

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden has raised questions about why Aberdeen was overlooked for the shortlist.

The Scottish Conservative politician believes the city’s north-east location could have led to it being overlooked in favour of Glasgow.

He said: “Despite being at the head of the pack in areas like capacity, airport links and local infrastructure, P&J Live has been overlooked.

“It’s a broadcaster decision at the end of day but it’s hard not to feel that Aberdeen’s bid wasn’t pushed hard enough in Scotland because it’s not in the Central Belt.

“Regardless of where it’s held in the UK, I think we can all be proud to host this event in Ukraine’s honour, in support of its people and its fight for freedom and democracy.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her support for Glasgow after the shortlist was announced.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, Martin Greig, believes the local authority had made a “strong case” to bring Eurovision to the city.

He said: “Applying to host this event has been a useful exercise for future bids. Our city is a natural choice for this kind of international activity. We have a venue, an airport and hotels to facilitate the event.

“This would have been a massive economic boost for the city, shire and wider region with so many people travelling here and it would have really helped to put Aberdeen on the world stage.

“We will debrief with the BBC and EventScotland. It is important to capitalise on the momentum and excitement we have built up in the city to ensure Aberdeen remains a contender for international events on this scale.”