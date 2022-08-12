Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September

By Ross Hempseed
August 12, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 3:23 pm
Bin strikes are to be held in August and September over pay dispute with Cosla and GMB Scotland. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Bin strikes are to be held in August and September over pay dispute with Cosla and GMB Scotland. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Fresh council strike action will affect bin collections across Aberdeen, Orkney and the Highlands.

GMB has announced two new rounds of strike action from August 26 – 29 and September 7 – 10, totaling eight days of strikes.

It follows a failure of local governments and worker’s unions to find a solution to the pay dispute.

Waste and recycling services, including bin collections, will be affected in Aberdeen, Orkney and the Highlands.

Workers are striking over pay, which because of the rising cost of living, can no longer sustain people and have thrown households into poverty and facing tough choices.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has pledged £140million in additional funding from the Scottish Government to put forward to the unions to prevent further strike action.

Mr Swinney told the BBC he expects local authorities to match that commitment.

A 2% deal has been rejected by staff at waste and recycling centres.

GMB Scotland senior organiser, Keir Greenaway, said: “Unless Cosla and the Scottish Government make a significantly improved pay offer, more strikes will start across councils in just a few weeks.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said: “Leaders have reaffirmed their aspiration to make an offer greater than the initial 2% but note the risk that public services will not recover, jobs will be affected and communities will see services reduced as local government budgets are unable to sustain the long term pressures they have been under.

“Leaders continue to call on Scottish Government to provide funding and flexibilities to enable an offer beyond the monies provided to date.

“As such we will be seeking to make an improved offer via the appropriate negotiating mechanisms as soon as possible.”

‘Anger and fear among members.’

“Both parties are squabbling while more of our members struggle with debt, fuel poverty, and hunger, exposing a huge gulf between politics and frontline workers.

“This is only increasing anger and fear among our members – anger over the lack of value shown to them and fear about what winter will bring in this cost-of-living crisis.

“Make no mistake, these strikes are a direct response from our extraordinary key workers to months of political failure.

Waste and recycling service workers represented by GMB will go on strike. Picture supplied by ACC.

“They are not prepared to accept working poverty as an inevitability even if Scotland’s political leaders are.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Pay negotiations remain a matter for Scottish local authority body Cosla and we continue to hope the situation can be resolved.

“Aberdeen City Council would seek to minimise potential disruption to services should any strike action take place locally.”

A spokesperson for Highland Council said “The council has not yet received confirmation from the GMB union of proposed strike dates, however, we are expecting notification imminently.

“Dates for industrial action will be published once received. Negotiations are continuing at a national level on the pay award. ”

A spokeswoman for Orkney Council said: “Orkney Islands Council was notified of the GMB dates of planned strike action this morning so we are currently assessing the impact this will have on waste and recycling services locally.

“We will minimise disruption where we can and look to provide advice to impacted households.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]