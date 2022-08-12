Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fresh council strike action will affect bin collections across Aberdeen, Orkney and the Highlands.

GMB has announced two new rounds of strike action from August 26 – 29 and September 7 – 10, totaling eight days of strikes.

It follows a failure of local governments and worker’s unions to find a solution to the pay dispute.

Waste and recycling services, including bin collections, will be affected in Aberdeen, Orkney and the Highlands.

Workers are striking over pay, which because of the rising cost of living, can no longer sustain people and have thrown households into poverty and facing tough choices.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has pledged £140million in additional funding from the Scottish Government to put forward to the unions to prevent further strike action.

Mr Swinney told the BBC he expects local authorities to match that commitment.

A 2% deal has been rejected by staff at waste and recycling centres.

GMB Scotland senior organiser, Keir Greenaway, said: “Unless Cosla and the Scottish Government make a significantly improved pay offer, more strikes will start across councils in just a few weeks.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said: “Leaders have reaffirmed their aspiration to make an offer greater than the initial 2% but note the risk that public services will not recover, jobs will be affected and communities will see services reduced as local government budgets are unable to sustain the long term pressures they have been under.

“Leaders continue to call on Scottish Government to provide funding and flexibilities to enable an offer beyond the monies provided to date.

“As such we will be seeking to make an improved offer via the appropriate negotiating mechanisms as soon as possible.”

‘Anger and fear among members.’

“Both parties are squabbling while more of our members struggle with debt, fuel poverty, and hunger, exposing a huge gulf between politics and frontline workers.

“This is only increasing anger and fear among our members – anger over the lack of value shown to them and fear about what winter will bring in this cost-of-living crisis.

“Make no mistake, these strikes are a direct response from our extraordinary key workers to months of political failure.

“They are not prepared to accept working poverty as an inevitability even if Scotland’s political leaders are.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Pay negotiations remain a matter for Scottish local authority body Cosla and we continue to hope the situation can be resolved.

“Aberdeen City Council would seek to minimise potential disruption to services should any strike action take place locally.”

A spokesperson for Highland Council said “The council has not yet received confirmation from the GMB union of proposed strike dates, however, we are expecting notification imminently.

“Dates for industrial action will be published once received. Negotiations are continuing at a national level on the pay award. ”

A spokeswoman for Orkney Council said: “Orkney Islands Council was notified of the GMB dates of planned strike action this morning so we are currently assessing the impact this will have on waste and recycling services locally.

“We will minimise disruption where we can and look to provide advice to impacted households.”