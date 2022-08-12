Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

By Denny Andonova
August 12, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:34 pm
Thunderstorm warning map
Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Grampian, Moray and the Highlands. Supplied by Met Office.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to sweep Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands at the weekend following several days of scorching weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy downpours, which could lead to potential flooding and travel disruption across the region.

The alert, which covers all areas in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, will be in force from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a separate thunderstorm warning, which spans Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, except Caithness and Sutherland, will be in force throughout Monday.

While some places could potentially stay dry, heavy rain and “hit-and-miss” thunderstorms are expected to sweep across most of north Scotland.

A few areas are likely to see rainfall of up to 50mm in the span of two to three hours as the grim weather is expected to last through the night in specific places.

The meteorological body has warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with hail and frequent lightning also a potential hazard.

There is also a chance some buildings could also suffer damage from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds while the alert is in place.

Motorists have been advised that spray and flooding on roads could create unsafe conditions, road closures and travel delays.

People are also warned that public transport may be impacted by the weather, with bus and train journeys possibly being cancelled or taking longer than usual.

End of north-east heatwave

The yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms comes after a week of summer heat, with the majority of north-east cities recording temperatures above 20C.

Just yesterday, Dyce in Aberdeen was declared the national hotspot by the Met Office as temperatures hit 29.7C.

Loch Morlich near Aviemore Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Meanwhile, many other places across Aberdeenshire – such as Aboyne, Craibstone and Fyvie Castle – also came close to hitting 30C.

The high temperatures prompted a wildfire warning, which will be in place until Tuesday, August 16.

Fire crews warned there is a “very high” risk that flames spread with high intensity across parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands over the next four days.

