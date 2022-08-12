Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to sweep Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands at the weekend following several days of scorching weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy downpours, which could lead to potential flooding and travel disruption across the region.

The alert, which covers all areas in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, will be in force from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a separate thunderstorm warning, which spans Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, except Caithness and Sutherland, will be in force throughout Monday.

While some places could potentially stay dry, heavy rain and “hit-and-miss” thunderstorms are expected to sweep across most of north Scotland.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms developing across much of the UK 0600 – 2359 Monday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950 Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JAG8xskcAE — Met Office (@metoffice) August 12, 2022

A few areas are likely to see rainfall of up to 50mm in the span of two to three hours as the grim weather is expected to last through the night in specific places.

The meteorological body has warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with hail and frequent lightning also a potential hazard.

There is also a chance some buildings could also suffer damage from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds while the alert is in place.

Motorists have been advised that spray and flooding on roads could create unsafe conditions, road closures and travel delays.

People are also warned that public transport may be impacted by the weather, with bus and train journeys possibly being cancelled or taking longer than usual.

End of north-east heatwave

The yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms comes after a week of summer heat, with the majority of north-east cities recording temperatures above 20C.

Just yesterday, Dyce in Aberdeen was declared the national hotspot by the Met Office as temperatures hit 29.7C.

Meanwhile, many other places across Aberdeenshire – such as Aboyne, Craibstone and Fyvie Castle – also came close to hitting 30C.

The high temperatures prompted a wildfire warning, which will be in place until Tuesday, August 16.

Fire crews warned there is a “very high” risk that flames spread with high intensity across parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands over the next four days.