‘I thought we had the winning formula’: Eurovision superfan ‘gutted’ Aberdeen hometown not on host city shortlist

By Ellie Milne
August 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kevin Sherwin has travelled more than 40,000 miles to attend the Eurovision Song Contest since 1994.
Kevin Sherwin has travelled more than 40,000 miles to attend the Eurovision Song Contest since 1994.

Aberdeen’s biggest Eurovision fan is “upset and gutted” his hometown will not be hosting the song contest next year.

Kevin Sherwin said he was 100% expecting the Granite City to be included on the shortlist when he tuned in for the announcement his morning.

Having attended more than 20 editions of the song contest since 1994, Mr Sherwin knows exactly what a city needs to play host.

“I was thinking there’s no way they can leave us out,” he said. “I can’t believe how gutted I feel.

“There’s a lot worse things going on in the world at the moment other than Aberdeen not getting Eurovision, but when it’s something you have followed since you were nine and have been to 23 contests across Europe, the prospect of it coming to Aberdeen was something I couldn’t believe was happening.

Kevin Sherwin at this year’s Eurovision in Turin, Italy.

“Aberdeen was up for it and has done what was asked by the BBC. The only thing I can assume is that we’re too far north and don’t have enough hotels.

“I really can’t understand why it’s not included, I’m waiting for someone to say there’s been an administrative error!”

P&J Live would have been ‘perfect’

This morning, the BBC and European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced the seven UK cities which would progress to the next stage of the bidding process.

The taxi driver believes a couple more cities, namely Aberdeen and Belfast, should have been included on the shortlist so they would have the opportunity to show off their arenas and other facilities to the BBC and EBU directly.

“P&J Live sold itself,” he said. “If it had been in Manchester or Liverpool, that would be it. The arena is perfect.

The Aberdeen taxi driver has been to 23 contests since 1994.

“It was built to stage something like this and I think the people that work there will be gutted as well.

“The hotel’s right next to the arena as well, I thought that would be a winning formula.

“We had Sports Personality in 2019 so the BBC knows the arena. Also, in 1998, they came to Aberdeen to look at the old exhibition centre.

“In those days there were probably only 16 countries taking part and things have changed dramatically since then, but I really was thinking this is a foregone conclusion.”

Could Eurovision still come to Scotland?

Now Aberdeen is out of the running, Mr Sherwin believes Glasgow – the only Scottish city on the shortlist – has the best chance of winning.

“It is looking more and more likely now that it could be Glasgow,” he said.

“It must now come out as one of the favourites. Hotel bookings for May next year in Glasgow will go through the roof.

“A lot of fans have said they want it there and I’m wondering if the BBC has listened to them.”

Aberdeen City Council is to put £30,000 towards a bid to win the right to host Eurovision 2023. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council was bidding to host Eurovision 2023. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.

The Eurovision fan is still planning a trip to experience the 2023 contest in person wherever it may be.

“I’m going to look at the bigger and brighter picture and try and convince myself it’s not the end of the world. Although at 8.30 this morning it did feel like it,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I should be happy it’s coming to the UK. I didn’t think that would ever happen in my lifetime. And, there’s still a great possibility it’s coming to Scotland.”

To spread the spirit of Eurovision in the north-east, Mr Sherwin has also suggested Duthie Park as the perfect spot to set up some screens and throw a big open-air party in May.

‘Aberdeen was a natural choice’: Disappointment as city’s bid to host Eurovision doesn’t make shortlist

