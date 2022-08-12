Asda worker goes to aid of 16-year-old who collapsed in Aberdeen store

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Asda worker in Aberdeen has been praised for helping a teenager after she took unwell while shopping.

Ken Inglis, grocery section leader at Asda Middleton Park in Bridge of Don, raced to help the 16-year-old after she collapsed while with her parents.

As a first aider, he immediately went to her aid and saw she was unconscious.

When Mr Inglis arrived at the scene his quick thinking was needed to help both the young girl and her parents.

Kept calm and carried on

He kept them calm while assessing the situation.

Mr Inglis said: “When I got to the customer, I could see she was unconscious, however, she did not show any immediate signs of emergency.

“Her parents were distressed and very worried, but I just tried to keep them calm and give the girl as much space as possible.

“After a short while, she started to come back around and slowly began to regain consciousness.”

He then waited with the family until the girl felt well enough to go to the hospital. There she was checked over and was given the all-clear. She has now fully recovered.

‘I would do it for anyone’

Mr Inglis added: “I’m glad I was able to help.

“I would do it for anyone.”

Darren Reid, foodhall trading manager at Asda Middleton Park, said: “Ken is a great guy who always goes out of his way to help our customers.

“He kept everyone calm and stayed with the customer until she was okay. He has been with us for six years and he’s a joy to work with. Thank you for all of your hard work, Ken!”

Mr Inglis is not the only Asda worker who knows how to react in a sudden situation.

In May, two Asda colleagues saved the life of a regular customer in Dyce when he suffered a heart attack in their store.