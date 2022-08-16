‘I did what everyone else would have done’: Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from drowning in Loch Lee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I did what everyone else would have done’: Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from drowning in Loch Lee

By Cameron Roy
August 16, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 6:43 pm
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.

An Aberdeen man has saved a nine-year-old girl from drowning in Loch Lee.

Ryan Calvert jumped into the water to save the girl after her foot had got stuck underneath a rock.

The 34-year-old had been on a solo cycle in the area when he decided to stop for lunch at around 2.30pm on Friday.

He was travelling up to some waterfalls near Loch Lee, which is south of the Grampian Mountains, about 20 miles west of Laurencekirk.

Mr Calvert said: “I don’t want a medal or anything. I just did what everyone else would have done.

‘I heard her shouting for help’

“I could hear splashing and just hear like a screeching noise.

As I was getting closer, it was just getting louder and louder. I could then hear someone shouting for help.”

Despite it being the middle of a heatwave on Friday, with beauty spots across the region packed with sun-seekers, that part of the loch was quiet.

Mr Calvert added: “There was literally no one there. It was weird.

Loch Lee at Glen Esk. Photo by Neil Cromar.

“Her mum was like half in the water and was trying to chuck her a stick.

“I stood at the side on a ledge and she looked right at me. I didn’t even hesitate. I took off some of my clothes and dived straight in.”

Her foot was stuck under a rock

“I hit a rock when I went in and there was a bit of pain. I actually sprained my ankle but I didn’t even feel it at first because of the shock.”

Mr Calvert, although originally from Preston, has lived in Aberdeen for most of his life.

Once he entered the water he quickly realised the girl was in grave danger.

He said: “I went under to feel what was going on, and could see her leg was stuck. It was not coming out. I don’t know how she did it.

“But even when I swam down trying to move the rock it was so difficult. To be honest, I didn’t do it the first time – it took me about five or six to get it free.

Mr Calvert is a keen outdoorsman. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.

‘If you struggle it will only get worse’

“She was just grabbing hold of me.

“She was still struggling and the struggling was making it worse.”

Often when someone is drowning their first instinct is to grab a hold of their rescuer, but this can lead to them both being dragged down.

The RNLI advise that if you see someone drowning, do not jump in the water to try and save them. They say “too many people drown trying to save others”.

Mr Calvert, although a keen outdoorsman, had not done rescue training of any kind. He had applied to the RNLI in the past, but they said they were not looking for volunteers at that time.

He added: “I just said look at me. Just look at my eyes and just keep looking at me.

Mr Calvert dived into the water after the girl. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.

“She kind of calmed down pretty quick.”

“When I got her calm I said ‘You know if you keep struggling it’s gonna get worse.'”

After they both got back ashore Mr Calvert sat down and explained the dangers of the water.

There were 58 accidental drownings in Scotland last year – with the summer months being the most deadly.

Children had been swimming in the water

He gave her one of the lifejackets that he had with him. She had swallowed a lot of fresh water, and needed to go to hospital

Mr Calvert said: “To be honest the mum felt really ashamed and bad.

“She kept saying I feel like an awful mum. But she kept saying to me that she said stop going out so far.

“But she said kids being kids, she just kept swimming a bit further.

“The little girl gave me a hug at the end.”

