Fire crews rescue dog stuck down rabbit warren in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews rescue dog stuck down rabbit warren in Stonehaven

By Lottie Hood
August 12, 2022, 9:11 pm
A Miniature Jack Russell was rescued by fire crews in Stonehaven. Supplied by Shutterstock.
A Miniature Jack Russell was rescued by fire crews in Stonehaven. Supplied by Shutterstock.

A miniature Jack Russell called Fred was rescued by fire crews in Stonehaven after being stuck down some rabbit holes.

The crews from Inverbervie and Stonehaven worked for around an hour to free the canine who got stuck in Dunnottar Woods.

Fred’s owner called the fire service on Wednesday, July 27, and after an hour of digging, teams managed to lift the dog to safety.

The next week, Fred and his owner personally thanked those involved in the rescue by visiting Stonehaven Fire Station on Tuesday, August 2.

Crew commander Gavin Strachan, said: “Both crews worked extremely hard, and it was very pleasing to see Fred was ok.

“It’s always relieving when you are able to have such a positive outcome and reunite a pet with their owner, especially when they are unscathed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal