Fire crews rescue dog stuck down rabbit warren in Stonehaven By Lottie Hood August 12, 2022, 9:11 pm A Miniature Jack Russell was rescued by fire crews in Stonehaven. Supplied by Shutterstock. A miniature Jack Russell called Fred was rescued by fire crews in Stonehaven after being stuck down some rabbit holes. The crews from Inverbervie and Stonehaven worked for around an hour to free the canine who got stuck in Dunnottar Woods. Fred's owner called the fire service on Wednesday, July 27, and after an hour of digging, teams managed to lift the dog to safety. The next week, Fred and his owner personally thanked those involved in the rescue by visiting Stonehaven Fire Station on Tuesday, August 2. Crew commander Gavin Strachan, said: "Both crews worked extremely hard, and it was very pleasing to see Fred was ok. "It's always relieving when you are able to have such a positive outcome and reunite a pet with their owner, especially when they are unscathed."