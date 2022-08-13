A939 road at Gairnshiel to be closed for two weeks due to bridge construction works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A939 road at Gairnshiel to be closed for two weeks due to bridge construction works

By Lottie Hood
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
The A939 will be closed for two weeks to allow works to take place for the Gairnshiel Bridge replacement. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
The A939 will be closed for two weeks to allow works to take place for the Gairnshiel Bridge replacement. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

The A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road will be closed for two weeks due to bridge construction works on Gairnshiel Road.

Starting on Monday, August 22, the road will be shut to allow essential works to be carried out.

As part of the £3.8 million plans for the A939 Gairnshiel Bridge, the works taking place for the two weeks will help improve road alignment.

This is to ensure the delivery of a new bridge deck and to allow access for the large crane necessary for the installation.

The changes made will also help improve road safety for motorists in the future.

The existing A-grade listed bridge has been declared no longer suitable for traffic and with much larger, heavier vehicles on the roads, the bridge has suffered “significant damage” over the years.

The new replacement situated downstream will have two lanes of traffic and will be able to carry large goods vehicles. It is hoped the new structure will help improve journey times and reliability.

45 minute diversion in place

A signed diversion route will be in place. However, the new 27 mile route takes around 45 minutes to complete.

This runs from the A93/A939 junction along the A93 to Dinnet, then north on the A97 to Strathdon, west along the A944 to re-join the A939 at Colnabaichin.

While the works are scheduled to finish around the time of the Lonach Gathering, Aberdeenshire Council have said this will not impact access to the event.

They also added that the road closure will no longer be in place for the Braemar Gathering and Tour of Britain events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]