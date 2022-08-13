A939 road at Gairnshiel to be closed for two weeks due to bridge construction works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road will be closed for two weeks due to bridge construction works on Gairnshiel Road.

Starting on Monday, August 22, the road will be shut to allow essential works to be carried out.

As part of the £3.8 million plans for the A939 Gairnshiel Bridge, the works taking place for the two weeks will help improve road alignment.

This is to ensure the delivery of a new bridge deck and to allow access for the large crane necessary for the installation.

The changes made will also help improve road safety for motorists in the future.

The existing A-grade listed bridge has been declared no longer suitable for traffic and with much larger, heavier vehicles on the roads, the bridge has suffered “significant damage” over the years.

The new replacement situated downstream will have two lanes of traffic and will be able to carry large goods vehicles. It is hoped the new structure will help improve journey times and reliability.

45 minute diversion in place

A signed diversion route will be in place. However, the new 27 mile route takes around 45 minutes to complete.

This runs from the A93/A939 junction along the A93 to Dinnet, then north on the A97 to Strathdon, west along the A944 to re-join the A939 at Colnabaichin.

While the works are scheduled to finish around the time of the Lonach Gathering, Aberdeenshire Council have said this will not impact access to the event.

They also added that the road closure will no longer be in place for the Braemar Gathering and Tour of Britain events.