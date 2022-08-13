Emergency services called to A90 crash near Ellon By Denny Andonova August 13, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 5:53 pm 0 The incident happened near Tipperty around noon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police were called to a two-car crash near Ellon. The incident happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near the junction with Logie road at around 11.45am on Saturday. There is currently no information whether anybody has been injured and officers remain at the scene. The road was shut in both directions for about two hours, with motorist advised to chose an alternative route. UPDATE❗️⌚️13:32#A90 Tipperty The Southbound carriageway remains restricted due to an earlier collision Police are in attendance🚓#TakeCare on approach@ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/VXH838vDpx — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 13, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews use cutting gear in two-vehicle crash in Moray One charged after A93 crash involving car and motorbike Woman dies and four injured in crash on A90 Two people, 75 and 45, dead and another in critical condition after A9 crash near Newtonmore