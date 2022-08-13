Emergency services called to A90 crash near Ellon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to a two-car crash near Ellon.

The incident happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near the junction with Logie road at around 11.45am on Saturday.

There is currently no information whether anybody has been injured and officers remain at the scene.

The road was shut in both directions for about two hours, with motorist advised to chose an alternative route.

UPDATE❗️⌚️13:32#A90 Tipperty The Southbound carriageway remains restricted due to an earlier collision Police are in attendance🚓#TakeCare on approach@ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/VXH838vDpx — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 13, 2022