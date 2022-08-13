Flood alerts issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as thunderstorms threaten region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flood alerts issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as thunderstorms threaten region

By Denny Andonova
August 13, 2022, 5:36 pm
Sepa issued flood alert
The flood alerts come after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Photo by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Multiple flood alerts have been issued across the north and north-east as thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across the region.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned heavy thundery downpours on Sunday and Monday could lead to flooding in some areas.

The risk of flooding is considered particularly high as the ground conditions are currently very dry due to the scorching weather in recent days.

Sepa has issued amber alerts for most parts of north Scotland – including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

It is expected any flooding impact will be localised and not all areas will be affected.

Motorists are urged to be vigilant when driving in the next few days as heavy rain could lead to flooding on roads and low-laying land across the region.

Thunderstorm warning brought forward

Sepa’s flood alerts come as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the north and north-east.

The warning comes into force at 9am on Sunday and will be in place until 11.59pm on Monday.

While some places could potentially stay dry, heavy rain and “hit-and-miss” thunderstorms are expected to sweep across most of north Scotland.

Thunderstorm warning map
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Grampian, Moray and the Highlands. Supplied by Met Office.

It is believed that some areas could see rainfall of up to 50mm in the span of two to three hours.

The meteorological body has warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with hail and frequent lightning also a potential hazard.

Resident can keep up-to-date with all the latest flood alerts and advice on Sepa’s website. 

