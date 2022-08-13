Flood alerts issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as thunderstorms threaten region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multiple flood alerts have been issued across the north and north-east as thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across the region.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned heavy thundery downpours on Sunday and Monday could lead to flooding in some areas.

The risk of flooding is considered particularly high as the ground conditions are currently very dry due to the scorching weather in recent days.

Sepa has issued amber alerts for most parts of north Scotland – including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

It is expected any flooding impact will be localised and not all areas will be affected.

Motorists are urged to be vigilant when driving in the next few days as heavy rain could lead to flooding on roads and low-laying land across the region.

Thunderstorm warning brought forward

Sepa’s flood alerts come as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the north and north-east.

The warning comes into force at 9am on Sunday and will be in place until 11.59pm on Monday.

While some places could potentially stay dry, heavy rain and “hit-and-miss” thunderstorms are expected to sweep across most of north Scotland.

It is believed that some areas could see rainfall of up to 50mm in the span of two to three hours.

The meteorological body has warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with hail and frequent lightning also a potential hazard.

Resident can keep up-to-date with all the latest flood alerts and advice on Sepa’s website.