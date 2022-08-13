Firefighters tackle gorse fire near Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters battled for more than five hours to bring a gorse fire in an Aberdeenshire village under control.

Emergency teams were called to the Whitecairns area, north of Bridge of Don, around 3.30pm today following reports of a field on fire.

Three appliances were dispatched to the scene alongside the forestry unit.

Firefighters used two hosereel jets, one main jet and beaters to tackle the flames.

The stop message was received several hours later as crews finally brought the fire under control.

However, firefighters remain at the scene dampening down hotspots.

More as we get it.