Firefighters tackle gorse fire near Bridge of Don By Michelle Henderson August 13, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 8:52 pm 0 A total of three appliances have been dispatched to the scene. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters battled for more than five hours to bring a gorse fire in an Aberdeenshire village under control. Emergency teams were called to the Whitecairns area, north of Bridge of Don, around 3.30pm today following reports of a field on fire. Three appliances were dispatched to the scene alongside the forestry unit. Firefighters used two hosereel jets, one main jet and beaters to tackle the flames. The stop message was received several hours later as crews finally brought the fire under control. However, firefighters remain at the scene dampening down hotspots. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Firefighters tackle blaze at Poundland store on Elgin High Street Emergency services called to school fire in Kyle of Lochalsh Fire crews called to house fire in Oban Three crews battle overnight fire at top-floor flat in Aberdeen