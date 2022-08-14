Festival named after the ‘king of the crops’: Hundreds attend New Yam Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of families attended this year’s New Yam Festival, called Iwaji 2022, this weekend.

An explosion of colours and patterns brightened the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill on Saturday as many came dressed in their very best.

Running from 1pm-6pm, the event which is celebrated every year in different communities in Nigeria, was back in person for the first time since Covid.

The day was filled with dancing, thanksgiving and food as many from the Aberdeen Igbo community enjoyed coming together to celebrate.

What is the New Yam Festival?

Celebrated annually in Nigeria, the New Yam Festival aims to celebrate and thank God for this year’s harvest.

The festival uses yam to do this as it is seen as one of the most handy crops in Nigeria with some calling it the “king of the crops”.

Organised by the Igbo Community Association (ICA), they aim to support and bring together people from the Igbo community, one of the biggest tribes in Nigeria.

Chinedu Christopher, vice chairman for the ICA, said this traditional festival has been passed down from generation to generation.

“Generally in Igboland in Nigeria we always have a celebration of harvest,” he added.

“Every village and every town have to come together on a given day to cook these cultivations and thank God for that year.

“Everybody shares whatever they have and give to many.”

A time to celebrate peace and community

Describing the day, Mr Christopher said the chairman opens the main ceremony and someone prays and reminds everyone of the purpose and culture behind the gathering.

A symbolic roasted tuber of yam is displayed, cut and then is shared around for everyone to eat. Entertainment and the feast then follows.

However, Mr Christopher added that it was about more than just entertainment and good food.

“People come together happily to celebrate and eat together,” he said.

“It is very good culture and helps with harmonisation and breaking down differences between different clans and different towns because it is a time for happiness, it’s a time to be grateful.

“The yam is cut in peace which is the most important part and food is shared.”

Using dance to pass traditions onto the next generation

One of the dance groups who performed at the festival was Touch of Love Outreach’s new dance troupe.

Formed from a two week kid’s club held during summer aimed at helping those from an ethnic minority family, the group consists of children aged eight to 14.

Jane Akadiri, one of the founders of Touch of Love Outreach said: “The focus was to have the children build their interest in arts, dance and music and a way to support their health and mental well being.”

Focused on African dances, around 45 children took part in the performances at the festival.

‘A joyful day for everyone’

Reflecting on her own memories from attending the festival, Mrs Akadiri said it was a day to have fun and be thankful.

She added: “I’ve always been part of New Yam Festival from when I was a child.

“It’s always very glamorous with a lot of beautiful, colourful African dresses and there’s a good buzz.

“There’s a lot of dances, presentations and performances. It’s just a joyful day for everyone.”