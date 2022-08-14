Festival named after the ‘king of the crops’: Hundreds attend New Yam Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Festival named after the ‘king of the crops’: Hundreds attend New Yam Festival

By Lottie Hood
August 14, 2022, 4:54 pm
The event took place on Saturday, August 13. Supplied by Igbo Community Aberdeen.
The event took place on Saturday, August 13. Supplied by Igbo Community Aberdeen.

Scores of families attended this year’s New Yam Festival, called Iwaji 2022, this weekend.

An explosion of colours and patterns brightened the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill on Saturday as many came dressed in their very best.

Running from 1pm-6pm, the event which is celebrated every year in different communities in Nigeria, was back in person for the first time since Covid.

The day was filled with dancing, thanksgiving and food as many from the Aberdeen Igbo community enjoyed coming together to celebrate.

What is the New Yam Festival?

Celebrated annually in Nigeria, the New Yam Festival aims to celebrate and thank God for this year’s harvest.

The festival uses yam to do this as it is seen as one of the most handy crops in Nigeria with some calling it the “king of the crops”.

The festival was organised by the Igbo Community Association (ICA). Supplied by Igbo Community Association.

Organised by the Igbo Community Association (ICA), they aim to support and bring together people from the Igbo community, one of the biggest tribes in Nigeria.

Chinedu Christopher, vice chairman for the ICA, said this traditional festival has been passed down from generation to generation.

“Generally in Igboland in Nigeria we always have a celebration of harvest,” he added.

“Every village and every town have to come together on a given day to cook these cultivations and thank God for that year.

“Everybody shares whatever they have and give to many.”

A time to celebrate peace and community

Describing the day, Mr Christopher said the chairman opens the main ceremony and someone prays and reminds everyone of the purpose and culture behind the gathering.

A symbolic roasted tuber of yam is displayed, cut and then is shared around for everyone to eat. Entertainment and the feast then follows.

However, Mr Christopher added that it was about more than just entertainment and good food.

“People come together happily to celebrate and eat together,” he said.

“It is very good culture and helps with harmonisation and breaking down differences between different clans and different towns because it is a time for happiness, it’s a time to be grateful.

“The yam is cut in peace which is the most important part and food is shared.”

Using dance to pass traditions onto the next generation

The groups were formed from a summer kids club held in Aberdeen. Supplied by Touch of Love Outreach.

One of the dance groups who performed at the festival was Touch of Love Outreach’s new dance troupe.

Formed from a two week kid’s club held during summer aimed at helping those from an ethnic minority family, the group consists of children aged eight to 14.

Jane Akadiri, one of the founders of Touch of Love Outreach said: “The focus was to have the children build their interest in arts, dance and music and a way to support their health and mental well being.”

Focused on African dances, around 45 children took part in the performances at the festival.

One of the dance groups in traditional costumes. Supplied by Touch of Love Outreach.

‘A joyful day for everyone’

Reflecting on her own memories from attending the festival, Mrs Akadiri said it was a day to have fun and be thankful.

She added: “I’ve always been part of New Yam Festival from when I was a child.

“It’s always very glamorous with a lot of beautiful, colourful African dresses and there’s a good buzz.

“There’s a lot of dances, presentations and performances. It’s just a joyful day for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]