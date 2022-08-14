Appeal to find missing Banff schoolboy Logan Simpson By Shona Gossip August 14, 2022, 4:47 pm Police are appealing for information to find Logan Simpson, who is missing from Banff. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from Banff. Logan Simpson was last seen at 11.30am today, and police are now appealing for anyone who knows his whereabouts to come forward. Logan is described as being 5ft 2ins, of slim build with light brown hair. He is thought to be wearing a green T-shirt, grey and white tracksuit and black trainers. Logan is known to travel to the Keith area. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1957 of Sunday, 14 August, 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Renfrewshire teen Jayden Wallace, 15, known to have links in Aberdeen Appeal for missing Aberdeen man reported missing from Macduff Police in fresh appeal for help to find missing woman Appeal for help to trace missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Aberdeen