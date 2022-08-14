Appeal to find missing Banff schoolboy Logan Simpson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from Banff.

Logan Simpson was last seen at 11.30am today, and police are now appealing for anyone who knows his whereabouts to come forward.

Logan is described as being 5ft 2ins, of slim build with light brown hair.

He is thought to be wearing a green T-shirt, grey and white tracksuit and black trainers.

Logan is known to travel to the Keith area.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1957 of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.