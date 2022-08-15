Aberdeen Airport ‘suspends operations’ due to unscheduled maintenance work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen International Airport has suspended all operations temporarily while essential work is carried out.

Unscheduled maintenance work is currently being carried out at the airport which is causing disruption for passengers.

In a post shared on social media, the airport said it aimed to have all work completed as quickly as possible.

It states: “We aim to have this completed as quickly as possible with minimum disruption, however, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Aberdeen Airport has declined to say why maintenance work is being carried out.

Passengers are being advised to get in touch with their airline for information on their specific flights.

In the meantime, they are being provided with vouchers for refreshments.

The next two flights scheduled to depart from Aberdeen have been cancelled, while upcoming arrivals are delayed until after 2pm.

Aberdeen Airport has said it will provide a further update “as soon as work is complete”.

Today’s suspension to operations follows some reported disruption which took place last week.

AGS Airports Ltd confirmed some passengers faced delays on August 10 while “minor” repairs were completed.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that minor repair work was carried out on a small section of the airfield. This was completed in 15 minutes however it did result in some delays and one aircraft diverted to Edinburgh.”