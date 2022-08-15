Aberdeen Airport ‘suspends operations’ due to unscheduled maintenance work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Airport ‘suspends operations’ due to unscheduled maintenance work

By Ellie Milne
August 15, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 1:31 pm
Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen International Airport has suspended all operations temporarily while essential work is carried out.

Unscheduled maintenance work is currently being carried out at the airport which is causing disruption for passengers.

In a post shared on social media, the airport said it aimed to have all work completed as quickly as possible.

It states: “We aim to have this completed as quickly as possible with minimum disruption, however, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Aberdeen Airport has declined to say why maintenance work is being carried out.

Passengers are being advised to get in touch with their airline for information on their specific flights.

In the meantime, they are being provided with vouchers for refreshments.

The next two flights scheduled to depart from Aberdeen have been cancelled, while upcoming arrivals are delayed until after 2pm.

Aberdeen Airport has said it will provide a further update “as soon as work is complete”.

Today’s suspension to operations follows some reported disruption which took place last week.

AGS Airports Ltd confirmed some passengers faced delays on August 10 while “minor” repairs were completed.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that minor repair work was carried out on a small section of the airfield. This was completed in 15 minutes however it did result in some delays and one aircraft diverted to Edinburgh.”

