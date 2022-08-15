Aberdeenshire MSP invites mental wellbeing minister to meet with Kyle Gibbon’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire MSP invites mental wellbeing minister to meet with Kyle Gibbon’s mother

By Ellie Milne
August 15, 2022, 3:40 pm
Kyle Gibbon has been at Carstairs for the past 13 years. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Kyle Gibbon has been at Carstairs for the past 13 years. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire MSP supporting the mother of a man “trapped” in Carstairs has written to Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Minister regarding the case.

Kyle Gibbon, 34, from Kemnay, has been kept at Scotland’s state psychiatric hospital, Carstairs, since 2009. He had no criminal conviction when he was transferred to the South Lanarkshire facility.

His mother, Tracey Gibbon, has continuously campaigned for his release and has now spoken to the BBC as part of its latest Disclosure investigation.

Ahead of its airing tonight, Ms Gibbon’s local MSP, Alexander Burnett, has written a letter to minister Kevin Stewart encouraging him to take action.

MSP Alexander Burnett has spoken for Kyle Gibbon’s mother, Tracey Gibbon, at parliament for many years. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Asking questions

The Conservative MSP has spoken for Mr Gibbon’s mother at parliament a number of time over the years, which has extended to include other parents facing similar issues.

He wrote: “Just by dint of being autistic, having ADHD or other related conditions, they have been shepherded by a quasi-judicial process into facing life behind bars.

“It has been a solemn task to be the one to start asking questions of the Scottish
Government about what is happening at Carstairs.

“Now, something of a stone has been lifted on the plight of Kyle and many like him.”

Discussions need to happen

Tracey Gibbon’s son Kyle who has ADHD and has been stuck in Carstairs with no criminal record or sign of release. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Mr Burnett has highlighted a potential bill and “coming home date” of March 2024 in his letter – which the families have only discovered due to the TV show and its previews.

However, he states the release process should have started “several years ago” and it should not have taken “sustained media pressure” for action to be taken.

He concludes his letter by inviting Aberdeen Central MSP Mr Stewart to meet with himself, Ms Gibbon, and the mothers of other young men featured in the investigation, for a roundtable to discuss what can be done to help now.

Disclosure: Locked in the Hospital will air at 8pm tonight on BBC One Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]