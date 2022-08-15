Aberdeenshire MSP invites mental wellbeing minister to meet with Kyle Gibbon’s mother

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire MSP supporting the mother of a man “trapped” in Carstairs has written to Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Minister regarding the case.

Kyle Gibbon, 34, from Kemnay, has been kept at Scotland’s state psychiatric hospital, Carstairs, since 2009. He had no criminal conviction when he was transferred to the South Lanarkshire facility.

His mother, Tracey Gibbon, has continuously campaigned for his release and has now spoken to the BBC as part of its latest Disclosure investigation.

Ahead of its airing tonight, Ms Gibbon’s local MSP, Alexander Burnett, has written a letter to minister Kevin Stewart encouraging him to take action.

Asking questions

The Conservative MSP has spoken for Mr Gibbon’s mother at parliament a number of time over the years, which has extended to include other parents facing similar issues.

He wrote: “Just by dint of being autistic, having ADHD or other related conditions, they have been shepherded by a quasi-judicial process into facing life behind bars.

“It has been a solemn task to be the one to start asking questions of the Scottish

Government about what is happening at Carstairs.

“Now, something of a stone has been lifted on the plight of Kyle and many like him.”

Discussions need to happen

Mr Burnett has highlighted a potential bill and “coming home date” of March 2024 in his letter – which the families have only discovered due to the TV show and its previews.

However, he states the release process should have started “several years ago” and it should not have taken “sustained media pressure” for action to be taken.

He concludes his letter by inviting Aberdeen Central MSP Mr Stewart to meet with himself, Ms Gibbon, and the mothers of other young men featured in the investigation, for a roundtable to discuss what can be done to help now.

Disclosure: Locked in the Hospital will air at 8pm tonight on BBC One Scotland.