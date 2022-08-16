Missing 15-year-old boy Bryan Mitchell could be in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing 15-year-old boy from Paisley could be in Aberdeen.

Police have appealed for information in tracking down Bryan Mitchell who has gone missing from the central belt town.

He was last seen at 10am on Sunday, August 14.

Bryan is known to have links to the Aberdeen and Dundee areas.

Police have described him as 5ft 6ins with brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a grey jumper and black Fila trainers.

Anyone with information regarding Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0097 of August 15.