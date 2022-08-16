Amey takes over management of north-east trunk roads from Bear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amey’s new highway team has taken over the maintenance of north-east roads from Bear Scotland to ensure “consistent, predictable, and reliable journeys”.

The Transport Scotland contract, estimated at around £540 million, will run for eight years with the potential to extend for a further four years.

Working with the government agency, Amey – a leading infrastructure services and engineering company – will deliver highway maintenance on the motorways and trunk roads, design safety schemes, as well as look after bridges and structures.

Roads the firm will now be responsible for include the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road and the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Amey will also provide an enhanced winter and incident response service, improvements to customer experience, and introduce new technology for better asset management.

Stewart Leggett, director of roads at Transport Scotland, said the contract with Amey will bring improved service to the trunk roads in the north-east.

He said: “The upgraded resilience measures aim to ensure consistent, predictable, and reliable journeys for road users. It also takes into account the Scottish Government’s climate change and sustainability targets.

“This contract will deliver a high-quality trunk road maintenance service, support jobs and benefit local firms through the wider supply chain.”

Peter Anderson, managing director for transport infrastructure at Amey, added: “It’s fantastic to see our new highways team commence work in the north-east of Scotland.

“This contract further strengthens our long-term relationship with Transport Scotland delivering critical infrastructure services, which improve journeys for local communities.

“Being able to inspire future generations across Scotland to feel the infrastructure industry is a place they can grow and develop is something our team is passionate about, so they can share their knowledge and experience with others.

“We’re also a significant local employer, and it’s a delight to be able to provide a variety of opportunities for local employment.”