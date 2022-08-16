Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf trip STILL ON as passports returned following FBI search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donald Trump is still expected to tee up in Aberdeenshire next week despite his passport allegedly being seized by the FBI.

The former US president’s Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, was raided last Monday due to suspicions it contained classified documents taken from the White House.

The FBI reportedly removed a number of documents from the property, including Mr Trump’s three passports.

This would have prevented him from visiting his golf course at Balmedie while on a week-long trip to Scotland from August 21.

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth social media platform: “Wow. In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else.”

Passports returned

In another post, he demanded the documents be returned to him: “It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken.

“By copy of this Truth, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken.”

A representative from the department of justice told NBC News that Mr Trump’s passports have been returned.

Controversial golf trip

Mr Trump’s upcoming golf trip, the first since he lost is place in office, has caused controversy in the Aberdeenshire community.

Scottish LibDem Liam McArthur did not discourage people from protesting the trip if it does go ahead.

“Given his odious views and track record in stirring up division, Donald Trump’s presence in Scotland will inevitably spark controversy'” he said.

“The fact that the cost of policing his visit is expected to fall on Police Scotland, whose resources are already stretched to the limit, will add insult to injury.

“It would be far better if he decided not to come, but if he does there can be no question that those who wish to protest should be allowed to do so.”