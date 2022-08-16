Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities

By Lauren Robertson
August 16, 2022, 8:53 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 9:16 pm
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.

The second Ladies Do Lunch event in Banchory has raised more than £46,000 for two north-east charities.

A massive 400 women attended the event in the town’s King George V park on Friday, getting stuck into games and good food in the name of raising money for charity.

Ladies Do Lunch was a family affair organised by Carol Scott, her sister Kathleen Simpson, her daughter Sarah Smith and daughter-in-law Stephanie Scott.

The group has chosen to split the money between Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and AberNecessities, the former of which is a cause particularly close to their hearts.

They have seen first-hand the impact these conditions have on people’s lives, with family members having suffered strokes and heart attacks.

People enjoying the event which raised more than £46,000.

Amazed at the total raised by the event, the group said: “We were completely overwhelmed by the support from local businesses and all the ladies who attended on the day.

“We couldn’t have raised as much as we did without everyone’s generosity! Thank you to everyone who supported our Ladies Do Lunch 2022 event!”

Living life to the full

Tickets for Ladies Do Lunch sold out in just 40 minutes after the success of the inaugural lunch five years ago which raised over £36,000 for The Archie Foundation and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Ladies Do Lunch 2022 – WHAT A DAY! ❤️ We can’t thank you all enough! Thank you, thank you, thank you to absolutely…

Posted by Ladies Do Lunch on Saturday, 30 July 2022

A number of local businesses got involved and showed their support by hosting stalls and contributing prizes to an auction which alone brought in £22,000.

Lawrence Cowan, director of fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said the event has helped fund around 1,150 hours of support to make sure people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions can live life to the full.

“Our fundraising heroes are vital in raising money to fund our hospital to home services which support people and their families as they return home from hospital,” he said.

“This amazing donation will help make sure no one has to recover alone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0
Slains Castle regulars horrified at plans to turn Aberdeen's spooky pub into 'posh' cocktail…
1
FirstGroup suitor walks away from £1.3bn-plus deal but leaves door open for possible return…
0
Huntly Hairst: Everything you need to know about the two-day event
0
Senior official tasked with finding Aberdeen homes for Ukrainian refugees suspended
Shaun Ritchie: Sister demands fresh search after 10 months of talks between police and…
Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf trip STILL ON as passports returned following FBI search
2
British Airways flight from Aberdeen cancelled after baggage handling vehicle hits plane
0

More from Press and Journal

5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan