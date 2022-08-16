Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The second Ladies Do Lunch event in Banchory has raised more than £46,000 for two north-east charities.

A massive 400 women attended the event in the town’s King George V park on Friday, getting stuck into games and good food in the name of raising money for charity.

Ladies Do Lunch was a family affair organised by Carol Scott, her sister Kathleen Simpson, her daughter Sarah Smith and daughter-in-law Stephanie Scott.

The group has chosen to split the money between Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and AberNecessities, the former of which is a cause particularly close to their hearts.

They have seen first-hand the impact these conditions have on people’s lives, with family members having suffered strokes and heart attacks.

Amazed at the total raised by the event, the group said: “We were completely overwhelmed by the support from local businesses and all the ladies who attended on the day.

“We couldn’t have raised as much as we did without everyone’s generosity! Thank you to everyone who supported our Ladies Do Lunch 2022 event!”

Living life to the full

Tickets for Ladies Do Lunch sold out in just 40 minutes after the success of the inaugural lunch five years ago which raised over £36,000 for The Archie Foundation and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Ladies Do Lunch 2022 – WHAT A DAY! ❤️ We can’t thank you all enough! Thank you, thank you, thank you to absolutely… Posted by Ladies Do Lunch on Saturday, 30 July 2022

A number of local businesses got involved and showed their support by hosting stalls and contributing prizes to an auction which alone brought in £22,000.

Lawrence Cowan, director of fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said the event has helped fund around 1,150 hours of support to make sure people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions can live life to the full.

“Our fundraising heroes are vital in raising money to fund our hospital to home services which support people and their families as they return home from hospital,” he said.

“This amazing donation will help make sure no one has to recover alone.”