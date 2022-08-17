IN FULL: All the finalists for Celebrate Aberdeen Awards ahead of 2022 ceremony

The finalists for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards 2022 have been announced ahead of the ceremony next month.
The event recognises and celebrates the third sector which contributes to thousands of lives across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.
Finalists from across all 11 categories will attend the ceremony at P&J Live on September 17 to find out who has won.
Difficult task for judges
Volunteer Emily Findlay said Celebrate Aberdeen always receives “truly inspiring entries”.
“We were blown away by the number of nominations we received for these awards, but even more so by the calibre of the submissions,” she said.
“They demonstrated that during the tough and challenging times so many faced over the past three years, an incredible amount of fantastic work by charities, social enterprises, voluntary groups, and individuals went on throughout.
“This year’s entries show that over the course of the past few years, everyone has gone that bit further to help and support people who needed it the most.
“Every application we received would have been a worthy winner and the judges had an extremely difficult task to choose just three finalists in each category, and we can’t thank them enough.”
The annual Celebrate Aberdeen parade will also return following a two-year break to bring together hundreds of charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises on the city’s streets.
It will take place on Saturday, August 27.
Support from sponsors
The third Celebrate Aberdeen Awards’ headline sponsor will be Baker Hughes while CNOOC International and CNR International will return as gold sponsors.
Brenda Clark, vice president of corporate affairs in oilfield equipment for Baker Hughes, added: “There is an impressive line-up of finalists this year, and this event is an opportunity to showcase what they have been doing to support the community.
“The third sector is a lifeline for so many people, and as a long-time supporter of community events across the region, we are delighted that we are supporting the Celebrate Aberdeen with Baker Hughes events this year and bringing their achievements of all these groups to the fore.”
A number of other businesses will act as sponsors on award night, including the Balmoral Group, Cala Homes, Altus Intervention and Aberdeen Inspired.
Who are the finalists?
Large Organisation of the Year
- Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas)
- Archie Foundation
- Aberdeen Cyrenians
Small Organisation of the Year
- Denis Law Legacy Trust
- AberNecessities
- SensationALL
Volunteer of the Year
- Bob Thow, Sport Aberdeen
- Gary Duthie, Camphill School Aberdeen
- Marion Douglas, Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust
Event of the Year
- Brewdog Run, Fit Like Joggers
- Charlie House, Fizz and Fashion Friday
- TechFest
Team of the Year
- We Too! and Sport Aberdeen
- Archie Foundation
- SensationALL
Heart of the Community
- Michelle Herd and Danielle Flecher-Horn
- David Ironside
- Anne Bone
Campaign of the Year
- Archie Foundation
- Clan Cancer Support
- Befriend a Child
Staff Member of the Year
- Kevin Thorburn, Aberdeen Cyrenians
- David Smith, Camphill School Aberdeen
- Jean Gordon, Befriend a Child
Corporate Partnership of the Year
- Bon Accord and Charlie House
- AberNecessities and Sainsbury’s
- Archway and EnQuest
Fundraiser of the Year
- Allan Henderson, Archway
- Rosie Nicol, Belhelvie Community Trust
- Derek Mitchell, Charlie House
Young Supporter of the Year
- Ruby Clark, Aberdeen Cyrenians
- Lewis McGregor, Future Choices
- Sofie Munro, We Too!