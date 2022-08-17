IN FULL: All the finalists for Celebrate Aberdeen Awards ahead of 2022 ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The finalists for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards 2022 have been announced ahead of the ceremony next month.

The event recognises and celebrates the third sector which contributes to thousands of lives across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Finalists from across all 11 categories will attend the ceremony at P&J Live on September 17 to find out who has won.

Difficult task for judges

Volunteer Emily Findlay said Celebrate Aberdeen always receives “truly inspiring entries”.

“We were blown away by the number of nominations we received for these awards, but even more so by the calibre of the submissions,” she said.

“They demonstrated that during the tough and challenging times so many faced over the past three years, an incredible amount of fantastic work by charities, social enterprises, voluntary groups, and individuals went on throughout.

“This year’s entries show that over the course of the past few years, everyone has gone that bit further to help and support people who needed it the most.

“Every application we received would have been a worthy winner and the judges had an extremely difficult task to choose just three finalists in each category, and we can’t thank them enough.”

The annual Celebrate Aberdeen parade will also return following a two-year break to bring together hundreds of charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises on the city’s streets.

It will take place on Saturday, August 27.

Support from sponsors

The third Celebrate Aberdeen Awards’ headline sponsor will be Baker Hughes while CNOOC International and CNR International will return as gold sponsors.

Brenda Clark, vice president of corporate affairs in oilfield equipment for Baker Hughes, added: “There is an impressive line-up of finalists this year, and this event is an opportunity to showcase what they have been doing to support the community.

“The third sector is a lifeline for so many people, and as a long-time supporter of community events across the region, we are delighted that we are supporting the Celebrate Aberdeen with Baker Hughes events this year and bringing their achievements of all these groups to the fore.”

A number of other businesses will act as sponsors on award night, including the Balmoral Group, Cala Homes, Altus Intervention and Aberdeen Inspired.

Who are the finalists?

Large Organisation of the Year

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas)

Archie Foundation

Aberdeen Cyrenians

Small Organisation of the Year

Denis Law Legacy Trust

AberNecessities

SensationALL

Volunteer of the Year

Bob Thow, Sport Aberdeen

Gary Duthie, Camphill School Aberdeen

Marion Douglas, Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust

Event of the Year

Brewdog Run, Fit Like Joggers

Charlie House, Fizz and Fashion Friday

TechFest

Team of the Year

We Too! and Sport Aberdeen

Archie Foundation

SensationALL

Heart of the Community

Michelle Herd and Danielle Flecher-Horn

David Ironside

Anne Bone

Campaign of the Year

Archie Foundation

Clan Cancer Support

Befriend a Child

Staff Member of the Year

Kevin Thorburn, Aberdeen Cyrenians

David Smith, Camphill School Aberdeen

Jean Gordon, Befriend a Child

Corporate Partnership of the Year

Bon Accord and Charlie House

AberNecessities and Sainsbury’s

Archway and EnQuest

Fundraiser of the Year

Allan Henderson, Archway

Rosie Nicol, Belhelvie Community Trust

Derek Mitchell, Charlie House

Young Supporter of the Year

Ruby Clark, Aberdeen Cyrenians

Lewis McGregor, Future Choices

Sofie Munro, We Too!