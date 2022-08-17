IN FULL: All the finalists for Celebrate Aberdeen Awards ahead of 2022 ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN FULL: All the finalists for Celebrate Aberdeen Awards ahead of 2022 ceremony

By Ellie Milne
August 17, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:49 am
The Celebrate Aberdeen Awards will take place at P&J Live on September 17.
The Celebrate Aberdeen Awards will take place at P&J Live on September 17.

The finalists for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards 2022 have been announced ahead of the ceremony next month.

The event recognises and celebrates the third sector which contributes to thousands of lives across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Finalists from across all 11 categories will attend the ceremony at P&J Live on September 17 to find out who has won.

Difficult task for judges

Volunteer Emily Findlay said Celebrate Aberdeen always receives “truly inspiring entries”.

“We were blown away by the number of nominations we received for these awards, but even more so by the calibre of the submissions,” she said.

“They demonstrated that during the tough and challenging times so many faced over the past three years, an incredible amount of fantastic work by charities, social enterprises, voluntary groups, and individuals went on throughout.

“This year’s entries show that over the course of the past few years, everyone has gone that bit further to help and support people who needed it the most.

Celebrate Aberdeen parade 2018. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“Every application we received would have been a worthy winner and the judges had an extremely difficult task to choose just three finalists in each category, and we can’t thank them enough.”

The annual Celebrate Aberdeen parade will also return following a two-year break to bring together hundreds of charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises on the city’s streets.

It will take place on Saturday, August 27.

Support from sponsors

The third Celebrate Aberdeen Awards’ headline sponsor will be Baker Hughes while CNOOC International and CNR International will return as gold sponsors.

Brenda Clark, vice president of corporate affairs in oilfield equipment for Baker Hughes, added: “There is an impressive line-up of finalists this year, and this event is an opportunity to showcase what they have been doing to support the community.

“The third sector is a lifeline for so many people, and as a long-time supporter of community events across the region, we are delighted that we are supporting the Celebrate Aberdeen with Baker Hughes events this year and bringing their achievements of all these groups to the fore.”

A number of other businesses will act as sponsors on award night, including the Balmoral Group, Cala Homes, Altus Intervention and Aberdeen Inspired.

The award ceremony will be held at P&J Live in September. Picture by Darrell/Bens/DC Thomson

Who are the finalists?

Large Organisation of the Year

  • Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas)
  • Archie Foundation
  • Aberdeen Cyrenians

Small Organisation of the Year

  • Denis Law Legacy Trust
  • AberNecessities
  • SensationALL

Volunteer of the Year

  • Bob Thow, Sport Aberdeen
  • Gary Duthie, Camphill School Aberdeen
  • Marion Douglas, Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust

Event of the Year

  • Brewdog Run, Fit Like Joggers
  • Charlie House, Fizz and Fashion Friday
  • TechFest

Team of the Year

  • We Too! and Sport Aberdeen
  • Archie Foundation
  • SensationALL

Heart of the Community 

  • Michelle Herd and Danielle Flecher-Horn
  • David Ironside
  • Anne Bone

Campaign of the Year

  • Archie Foundation
  • Clan Cancer Support
  • Befriend a Child

Staff Member of the Year

  • Kevin Thorburn, Aberdeen Cyrenians
  • David Smith, Camphill School Aberdeen
  • Jean Gordon, Befriend a Child

Corporate Partnership of the Year

  • Bon Accord and Charlie House
  • AberNecessities and Sainsbury’s
  • Archway and EnQuest

Fundraiser of the Year

  • Allan Henderson, Archway
  • Rosie Nicol, Belhelvie Community Trust
  • Derek Mitchell, Charlie House

Young Supporter of the Year

  • Ruby Clark, Aberdeen Cyrenians
  • Lewis McGregor, Future Choices
  • Sofie Munro, We Too!

