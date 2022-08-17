More than 75,000 ‘old-style’ bins to be replaced for Aberdeenshire homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council is replacing the remaining old-style lift bins in Marr, Kincardine and Mearns.

As the only local authority in Scotland still using the 15-year-old diamond lift bins, the local authority has announced it is time for an upgrade.

Both the grey and blue-lidded bins are being replaced by brand-new wheeled bins with a standard comb lift mechanism.

About 77,000 old bins are being replaced in Marr and Kincardine and Mearns.

What do residents need to know?

To help minimise disruption, the issuing dates of the newer bins will match householder’s existing bin collection days. Letters will also be issued over the next few weeks to identify times.

In order to dispose of the old models, Aberdeenshire Council is urging residents to present the bins for emptying, removal and exchange on the days and times scheduled.

After the dates specified, the refuse collection vehicles will no longer be able to empty the old style bins.

The council is planning to exchange all the bins on the same day but are asking residents to leave the older bins out until they are collected as this could take up to 48 hours.

Residents may also receive the new bins before the older ones are collected.

Old models reached the end of their lifespan

Andrew Sheridan, team manager for Aberdeenshire Council’s collections and cleansing, said sourcing replacements has been difficult.

He added: “The waste bins are now 15 years old which is the guaranteed lifespan of a wheeled bin and we are the only local authority in Scotland still using diamond lift bins.

“Sourcing replacements is proving increasingly difficult and they are far more expensive – almost twice the price of the industry standard comb lift bins.

“The change will mean that all of our household waste and recycling bins will be standard comb bins meaning all our collection vehicles will be compatible to empty any bin anywhere in Aberdeenshire therefore allowing for efficiencies in vehicle usage and routing.”