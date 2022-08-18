New Early Learning Centre shop in Bon Accord M&S raises hopes Aberdeen store is here to stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hopes have been raised that the opening of a new Early Learning Centre shop inside the M&S store at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre will boost the chances of the site remaining open.

The children’s toy brand will be offering its wares in a new “shop in shop” plan.

Included in the store will be the company’s best-selling toys, designed to support children’s learning and development.

M&S promise the new area will offer a fun shopping experience for the whole family, with interactive play tables for little shoppers to enjoy.

Will the Bon Accord M&S say open?

The news comes after concerns were raised in May that the future of the store on St Nicholas Street was under threat.

Last year, M&S announced the closure of 30 stores and “restructuring” of around 70 others.

Residents feared that losing the retailer’s Bon Accord store could be another blow to the city centre, following the recent closures of Debenhams and John Lewis.

St Nicholas Street has been the home of M&S in Aberdeen since 1944.

An M&S spokeswoman at the time said: “We have no current announcements to make relating to our Aberdeen stores.”

‘Businesses are diversifying’

The announcement comes as more high street businesses are having to adapt to survive.

Adrian Watson, chief executive at business development organisation Aberdeen Inspired said: “There is no doubt that people’s shopping habits are changing and it’s great to see M&S bringing an innovative and fun development to the St Nicholas store.

“All town and city centres have to proactively respond to changing customer behaviours and diversify their offer to build footfall.

“We hope the north-east public continue to support M&S and the wider city centre businesses at a time where it has never been more needed.”

Conservative councillor Emma Farquhar, said: “It’s great to see M&S continuing to invest in their iconic Aberdeen store. Especially when it’s focused on providing more options for parents and those looking after children.”

‘Fun in-store activities to enjoy’

The partnership with the Early Learning Centre is part of a M&S strategy, which offers customers access to a selected group of retailers.

Early Learning Centre has already been featured on the M&S website over the last year.

Aberdeen will be one of three stores in Scotland to offer it.

David Bates, M&S regional manager for Scotland west, said: “The team and I can’t wait to welcome families to our new interactive shopping experience, where little shoppers will be greeted with fun in-store activities to enjoy.

“We’re proud to serve Scottish families and the opening of our new Early Learning Centre shop is a great addition to the store’s growing family product range and services.”