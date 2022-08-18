M&S in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to open interactive Early Learning Centre shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

M&S at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord is opening an interactive Early Learning Centre shop.

The children’s toy brand will be offering its wares in a new “shop in shop” plan.

Included in the store will be the company’s best-selling toys which are designed to support children’s learning and development.

M&S promise that the new area will offer a fun shopping experience for the whole family, with interactive play tables for little shoppers to enjoy.

The partnership with the Early Learning Centre is part of the brands at M&S strategy, which offers customers access to a selected group of retailers.

Early Learning Centre has already been featured on the M&S website over the last year.

Aberdeen will be one of three stores in Scotland to offer it.

‘Fun in-store activities to enjoy’

David Bates, M&S regional manager for Scotland west, says: “The team and I can’t wait to welcome families to our new interactive shopping experience, where little shoppers will be greeted with fun in-store activities to enjoy.

“We’re proud to serve Scottish families and the opening of our new Early Learning Centre shop is a great addition to the store’s growing family product range and services.”

Mark Campbell, chief executive of The Entertainer, who owns the Early Learning Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that we are extending our partnership and continuing to unite two of the UK’s best-loved brands.

“The fit between them is clear and we are sure that M&S customers will be thrilled to see Early Learning Centre in their local store.”