Police are searching for a missing teenager from Peterhead.

Anya Murphy, 15, was last seen about 4pm on Wednesday, August 17.

She is described as 4ft 3ins, of slight build with short brown hair.

She is also known to frequent parks in the Peterhead area.

Officers are now appealing to the public to help them trace her.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Murphy is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3908/17th.