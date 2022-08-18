Police recover £31,000 worth of drugs from Aberdeen property

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers in Aberdeen have recovered £31,000 worth of drugs from a property on Balnagask Road.

The flat was searched on Wednesday, August 17, after officers secured a search warrant.

Officers recovered a quantity of drugs, believed to be cannabis, with a street value of £31,000.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and no one has anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the find.

Sergeant Andy Watt from Torry Police Station said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities continues to be a priority for us.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about the supply of drugs in their community to report it to police through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”