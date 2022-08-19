Councillors told to refuse plans for 250 new Peterculter homes over ‘unacceptable’ loss of ancient woodland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors are being urged to reject unpopular plans for a 250-home population explosion at Peterculter.

The proposal for land used by the Tillyoch Equestrian Centre attracted 295 objections from outraged locals.

The complaints centred around the “overwhelming size” of the site, the risk to wildlife and potential damage to ancient woodland.

Plans would ‘keep families in the area’

However, at a hearing in June, developers argued that the Aberdeen suburb would “wither” without the population boom outlined in its vision.

Elaine Farquharson-Black of Brodies LLP said the application would keep families in the area.

And architects Halliday Fraser Munro insisted the “pockets” of housing would be “carefully placed” around existing areas of ancient woodland next to Bucklerburn Road and the B979 Malcolm Road.

Blocks of four-bedroom homes, terraces, and detached and semi-detached properties have all already been pencilled in for the expanse.

Various stables, paddocks, a house and the Tillyoch Pet Hotel would all be knocked down to make it a reality.

Officers say there’s no ‘urgent’ need for Tillyoch housing scheme

Councillors will meet to debate the project on Thursday, August 25.

Ahead of the crunch talks, planning officers have penned a lengthy report weighing up the pros and cons.

Urging elected members to scrap the scheme, staff say there is already “sufficient” housing in Culter, and “no urgent demand” for more.

They also say the proposal would have a permanent, adverse impact on the land.

Tillyoch housing would ‘impact upon many species’

And planning gurus specifically warn that building houses over the ancient woodland in question would be “unacceptable”.

The papers add: “Such a development would have a direct negative effect on natural heritage, which is considered to be ecologically healthy.

“The loss of the woodland would result in an unacceptable impact upon many species using the site, the fragmentation of habitats and the permanent loss of foraging areas.”

It comes after the Woodland Trust objected for that reason, saying the habitat is “irreplaceable” and adding “once lost it is gone forever”.

What are the arguments in favour?

But it will be for councillors to make the final decision.

During the hearing earlier this year, Elaine Farquharson-Black stressed the “critical need” for homes in the area.

She said there were concerns that the community “will wither if vibrant young families keep having to move away”.

The developers have also pledged that the Tillyoch scheme would feature 25% affordable housing.

Do you hope councillors follow the recommendation to refuse the plans? Let us know in our comments section

More from our coverage of the Tillyoch housing saga:

December 2021: Fears for wildlife as 250-home Peterculter expansion plans are lodged

May 2022: Hundreds fight to save woods as plans for 250 new Peterculter homes go before council

June 2022: Developers say Peterculter ‘will wither’ if council doesn’t approve controversial plans

You can see the planning application here.