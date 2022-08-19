Councillors told to refuse plans for 250 new Peterculter homes over ‘unacceptable’ loss of ancient woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillors told to refuse plans for 250 new Peterculter homes over ‘unacceptable’ loss of ancient woodland

By Ben Hendry
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 7:56 am
These are comments from just some of the residents fighting the Tillyoch housing plans.
These are comments from just some of the residents fighting the Tillyoch housing plans.

Councillors are being urged to reject unpopular plans for a 250-home population explosion at Peterculter.

The proposal for land used by the Tillyoch Equestrian Centre attracted 295 objections from outraged locals.

The complaints centred around the “overwhelming size” of the site, the risk to wildlife and potential damage to ancient woodland.

The red outlines shows where the proposed new Peterculter development would lie
The red outlines shows where the proposed new Tillyoch housing development would lie.

Plans would ‘keep families in the area’

However, at a hearing in June, developers argued that the Aberdeen suburb would “wither” without the population boom outlined in its vision.

Elaine Farquharson-Black of Brodies LLP said the application would keep families in the area.

And architects Halliday Fraser Munro insisted the “pockets” of housing would be “carefully placed” around existing areas of ancient woodland next to Bucklerburn Road and the B979 Malcolm Road.

A local ecologist warned that the woods are home to the critically endangered pine hoverfly. Supplied by RZSS

Blocks of four-bedroom homes, terraces, and detached and semi-detached properties have all already been pencilled in for the expanse.

Various stables, paddocks, a house and the Tillyoch Pet Hotel would all be knocked down to make it a reality.

Officers say there’s no ‘urgent’ need for Tillyoch housing scheme

Councillors will meet to debate the project on Thursday, August 25.

An artist impression of what the new housing development at Peterculter could look like
An artist impression of what the new housing development at Peterculter could look like

Ahead of the crunch talks, planning officers have penned a lengthy report weighing up the pros and cons.

Urging elected members to scrap the scheme, staff say there is already “sufficient” housing in Culter, and “no urgent demand” for more.

They also say the proposal would have a permanent, adverse impact on the land.

Another image of how the houses would be laid out, creating their own community.

Tillyoch housing would ‘impact upon many species’

And planning gurus specifically warn that building houses over the ancient woodland in question would be “unacceptable”.

The papers add: “Such a development would have a direct negative effect on natural heritage, which is considered to be ecologically healthy.

“The loss of the woodland would result in an unacceptable impact upon many species using the site, the fragmentation of habitats and the permanent loss of foraging areas.”

Objectors say the new Peterculter development would have an impact on local wildlife
These are just some of the woodland creatures said to be at risk from the development.

It comes after the Woodland Trust objected for that reason, saying the habitat is “irreplaceable” and adding “once lost it is gone forever”.

What are the arguments in favour?

But it will be for councillors to make the final decision.

During the hearing earlier this year, Elaine Farquharson-Black stressed the “critical need” for homes in the area.

She said there were concerns that the community “will wither if vibrant young families keep having to move away”.

Elaine Farquharson Black told the council the Peterculter homes are “much-needed”. Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team.

The developers have also pledged that the Tillyoch scheme would feature 25% affordable housing.

Do you hope councillors follow the recommendation to refuse the plans? Let us know in our comments section

More from our coverage of the Tillyoch housing saga:

December 2021: Fears for wildlife as 250-home Peterculter expansion plans are lodged

May 2022: Hundreds fight to save woods as plans for 250 new Peterculter homes go before council

June 2022: Developers say Peterculter ‘will wither’ if council doesn’t approve controversial plans

You can see the planning application here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0
Kevin Kennedy
'I'm living a past life of sex and drugs and rock 'n' roll on…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Another one bites the crust: What we made of our recent Big Mannys' Pizza food experience in Aberdeen Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; 19/08/2022
Another one bites the crust: What we made of our recent Big Mannys' Pizza…
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Scots TV presenter Isla Traquair has said it's a 'miracle' that the trial of her stalker even secured a conviction after the authorities 'completely messed up' her case Picture shows; Isla Traquair and photo/video evidence of her stalker Jonathan Barrett's creepy behaviour . N/A. Supplied by Isla Traquair/DCT Date; Unknown
Stalking conviction a 'miracle' after authorities 'completely messed up' TV presenter's case
New graffiti mural at Aberdeen Beach
Huge grafitti mural brightens up Aberdeen Beach with fearsome kraken and turquoise mermaid
1
New Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater outside council HQ Woodhill House. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT
Has Aberdeenshire Council's leader passed the 100-day test?
0
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (13026217e) Isla Traquair 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 11 Jul 2022
Isla Traquair: Stalking does not leave a physical bruise but I will never be…
Rachael Fraser and her family and friends have raised £1,000 for Scottish Autism after her 2-year-old son was diagnosed. Supplied by Rachael Fraser.
Aberdeen family raise £1,000 after two-year-old Joel diagnosed with autism
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0