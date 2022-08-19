Meet the Stonehaven club keeping forgotten 19th Century sport alive as British Championships held in north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Stonehaven club, which has dedicated decades to keeping the spirit of quoiting alive, is hoping to attract “young blood” into the traditional sport.

Competitors have been invited to join Dunnottar Quoiting Club for a day of intense competition as the British Quoiting Open Championship returns after a two-year break.

Dozens of players from across the UK will come head to head on Saturday to win the coveted trophy – while also showcasing one of the country’s least known sports.

Although there is no definitive information about when and where the game emerged, quoiting is considered to have been an all-time favourite in the late 19th Century.

But over the years, the widespread interest in the once popular sport began to die out – with Dunnottar Quoiting Club currently the last of its kind in Scotland.

The group, which was established in 1890, is now trying to inspire a new generation of players to carry on the long-standing history of the game.

Club secretary Graham Eddie said: “The game goes way back when a lot of farmers and miners played it. There used to be clubs all over the north-east, but sadly we are now the only one remaining in Scotland.

“All of the clubs dwindled away and sometimes it feels like we are fighting a losing battle but we have to keep going. We want to get some young blood into the sport.

“That’s the aim of this competition – for people to come along and see an ancient traditional game they’ve probably never seen before.”

What is quoiting?

There have been different versions of the sport over the years, but in general, quoiting involves throwing metal, rubber or rope rings over a set distance, usually to land over or near a spike.

The rings are normally of different weight and size, making the game suitable for people of all ages.

While Mr Eddie admits there is limited chance for first-time players to win the championship, he is encouraging people to come at the weekend and get involved.

He added: “We are hoping people will be intrigued, and possibly even tempted to have a go.

“Everything is there, all you need to do is turn up – just stick your name in and enjoy the game. And when you are aiming at a target, and then hit it – there is no better feeling.”

Hopes to retain title for Scotland

One of the players to compete for this year’s trophy is Mr Eddie’s son, Brian, who has been involved in the sport for 25 years.

The 32-year-old, who is a joiner by trade, was the youngest player to have ever won the tournament in 2014 and the only Scottish contender to ever do so.

Now, Brian, who chooses to hurl some of the heaviest metal quoits in the sport at 13lbs, is once again hoping to make Dunnottar Quoiting Club proud by coming top of the class.

He said: “Obviously, we haven’t played much in the last two or three years, which probably would be the biggest challenge on Saturday.

“But I’m feeling good about it. It’s exciting to have the championship back on.

“It’s always good to see Dunnottar on the trophy, so I’m hoping to do well for myself and for the club.”

The tournament will begin at Dunnottar Quoiting Club’s field between Baird Park and the Cowie Water at 10am on Saturday. Players will be able to register to take part until 9.30am.