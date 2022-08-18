Aberdeen households told to chuck out less rubbish and still put bins out for collection during bin strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen households told to chuck out less rubbish and still put bins out for collection during bin strikes

By Lauren Robertson
August 18, 2022, 5:59 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:53 pm
Aberdeen households should prepare for bin collections to be disrupted. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 03/01/2017
Aberdeen households should prepare for bin collections to be disrupted. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 03/01/2017

Aberdeen households have been warned they could have to take full bins back in if they are not collected during strike action.

Upcoming council strikes could impact bin collections across the city as pay disputes continue.

Union Unite is calling on members to strike from August 24 to September 1, and GMB members are expected to walk out from August 26 to 29 and September 7 to 10.

With more than two weeks of strike action scheduled, Aberdeen City Council has already prepared for possible disruption to waste collection services.

The council has said it will work to minimise disruption and keep residents up to date, but that information on collection might not be known until the day of.

What should I do if my bin isn’t collected?

Those living in the Aberdeen area are being asked to put their bins out at 7am on their usual collection day, but to be prepared to take them back in if they are not collected by that evening.

Bins should not be put back out again until the next scheduled collection day.

What can I do to prepare?

The council has issued a range of advice to help people prepare for the impact of upcoming strikes.

Households are being advised to minimise their waste during strikes so bins don’t fill up so fast and to maximise space in recycling bins by squishing down cardboard and bottles.

Any jobs that produce waste, like cutting the grass or trimming a hedge, should be put off until bin collections return to normal if possible.

What if my bin is full?

Try to store any waste you can safely until bin collections return to normal.

If you cannot wait to get rid of your rubbish, you can go to your local household waste or recycling centre.

These are likely to be busier than usual during the strikes and rubbish should not be piled up beside bins if they are full.

Aberdeen City Council today provided an update on potential strike action in the coming weeks. For information visit: https://orlo.uk/ljftq

Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Thursday, 18 August 2022

Bins in Highlands and Orkney

Bin collections in both Highland and Orkney council areas are also to be impacted by strike action.

A spokeswoman from Highland Council said it will be issuing advice for residents at the beginning of next week.

Orkney Islands Council also confirmed it would be advising those living on the islands how to prepare for the strikes in the coming days.

