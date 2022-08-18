Aberdeen households told to chuck out less rubbish and still put bins out for collection during bin strikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen households have been warned they could have to take full bins back in if they are not collected during strike action.

Upcoming council strikes could impact bin collections across the city as pay disputes continue.

Union Unite is calling on members to strike from August 24 to September 1, and GMB members are expected to walk out from August 26 to 29 and September 7 to 10.

With more than two weeks of strike action scheduled, Aberdeen City Council has already prepared for possible disruption to waste collection services.

The council has said it will work to minimise disruption and keep residents up to date, but that information on collection might not be known until the day of.

What should I do if my bin isn’t collected?

Those living in the Aberdeen area are being asked to put their bins out at 7am on their usual collection day, but to be prepared to take them back in if they are not collected by that evening.

Bins should not be put back out again until the next scheduled collection day.

What can I do to prepare?

The council has issued a range of advice to help people prepare for the impact of upcoming strikes.

Households are being advised to minimise their waste during strikes so bins don’t fill up so fast and to maximise space in recycling bins by squishing down cardboard and bottles.

Any jobs that produce waste, like cutting the grass or trimming a hedge, should be put off until bin collections return to normal if possible.

What if my bin is full?

Try to store any waste you can safely until bin collections return to normal.

If you cannot wait to get rid of your rubbish, you can go to your local household waste or recycling centre.

These are likely to be busier than usual during the strikes and rubbish should not be piled up beside bins if they are full.

Aberdeen City Council today provided an update on potential strike action in the coming weeks. For information visit: https://orlo.uk/ljftq Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Thursday, 18 August 2022

Bins in Highlands and Orkney

Bin collections in both Highland and Orkney council areas are also to be impacted by strike action.

A spokeswoman from Highland Council said it will be issuing advice for residents at the beginning of next week.

Orkney Islands Council also confirmed it would be advising those living on the islands how to prepare for the strikes in the coming days.