[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Valerie Morrison, 78, was reported missing from the Biresmore area of Aboyne.

Officers carried out extensive inquiries in the area to trace her but have now confirmed she has been found “safe and well”.

They thanked the public for their assistance in finding Ms Morrison.

Police Scotland can confirm that Valerie Morrison missing from the Aberdeenshire area has been traced safe and well.We would like to thank the public for their assistance Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 18 August 2022