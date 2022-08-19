Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged four months after more than £70,000 Class A drugs were seized in Aberdeen.

Officers raided a property on Middlefield Crescent in Aberdeen on April 12, where they recovered £72,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Following a four-month investigation, police have today confirmed two men have been charged.

An 18-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

DC Lewis Ingram, from North East CID, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their assistance which led to this intelligence-led recovery and subsequent charges.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public and together we can all make a difference to reduce these illegal substances from our streets.”